Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacts to the Philadelphia 76ers bench during the first half of an NBA game Sunday in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Jae Crowder’s wide-open 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter Sunday sealed yet another win for the Phoenix Suns, who continue to pile up victories even though they’ve accomplished just about everything possible in an NBA regular season.

Motivation isn’t a problem for these Suns, who hope they’re just getting started.

Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 19 points and 14 assists and the NBA-leading Suns won their eighth straight game, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-104 on Sunday.

“The motivation comes from last year,” said Crowder, who was part of the Suns last season when they lost to Milwaukee in the NBA Finals. “Making it all the way to the Finals and not achieving the main goal — that’s the ultimate motivation. That’s all you need. You want to get back there, you want a different story.

“You can’t skip any steps.”

The game Sunday was an intriguing matchup between two teams with an eye on the Finals. The Suns have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and best record in the league, while the 76ers are fighting Milwaukee, Boston and Miami for the top spot in the East. The loss left the 76ers tied with the Bucks, a half-game behind the Celtics and Heat.

Phoenix is 61-14, a victory shy of trying the franchise season victory record. The 76ers had their three-game winning streak snapped despite another big game from Joel Embiid, who had 37 points and 15 rebounds.

“That is the best team in the league for a reason,” Embiid said. “They’ve got a bunch of great players who play well together. They are connected offensively and defensively, they don’t get rattled.”

Philadelphia’s other star, James Harden, had a tough game, shooting 2 of 11 from the field. He had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Suns took a 91-86 lead into the final quarter. They pushed that advantage to 101-90 by midway through the quarter, but the 76ers scored 10 straight points — highlighted by two 3-pointers from Tyrese Maxey — to get back it it.

But Booker responded by making another tough jumper while getting fouled by Danny Green and the Suns pulled away for the victory. Booker shot 13 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, in one of his more efficient games this season.

He said playing against another team with Finals aspirations helps with motivation.

“That’s a talented team that we could possibly see at the end,” Booker said. “We just want to make statements. Play the right brand of basketball and wear teams down.”

The 76ers took a 39-37 lead into the second quarter despite Booker’s 22 points in the first on 8-of-11 shooting. When Booker went to the bench to start the second quarter, the 76ers responded with a 12-0 run.

Philadelphia led the entire second quarter and took a 64-60 lead into the break. Embiid had 19 points and eight rebounds before the break while Tobias Harris added 15 points. Harris finished with 17.

HORNETS 119, NETS 110

NEW YORK — LaMelo Ball had 33 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Charlotte beat Brooklyn to spoil Kyrie Irving’s first home game of the season and tie the Nets for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Irving finished with 16 points and tied his season high with 11 assists but shot 6 for 22 from the field. He hadn’t been able to play at home this season until Mayor Eric Adams last week exempted athletes and performers from the New York City’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Miles Bridges scored 24 points and PJ Washington had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets. They won for the seventh time in eight games.

Kevin Durant had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Nets.

WIZARDS 123, WARRIORS 115

WASHINGTON — Corey Kispert scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the first half and Washington beat struggling.

Golden State has lost five of its last six, and the Warriors never led in this game. Golden State was without Stephen Curry (left foot sprain) for a fifth straight contest, and Andre Iguodala (low back injury) also was out.

Jordan Poole scored 26 for the Warriors. Klay Thompson had 25.

PELICANS 116, LAKERS 108

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 26 in his return from a 10-game absence and New Orleans overcame a 23-point deficit to beat Los Angeles in a game with postseason implications for both clubs.

New Orleans moved a half-game ahead of Los Angeles for the ninth seed — and the first of two play-in spots — in the Western Conference.

New Orleans got an enormous boost from rookies Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones. Murphy, drafted 17th overall, scored all of his 21 points in the second half. Jones, a second-round draft choice, had 16 points and a career-high six steals.

LeBron James hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 39 points.

CELTICS 134, TIMBERWOLVES 112

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 10 rebounds and Boston beat Minnesota for its sixth straight victory.

The Celtics won for the 24th time in their last 28 games. Minnesota is 12-5 since the All-Star break, winning 10 of 11 before back-to-back losses to Phoenix and Dallas this week.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 19.

MAVERICKS 114, JAZZ 100

DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 32 points and Dallas beat Utah for the inside track to home-court advantage in what could be a first-round playoff matchup.

The Mavericks moved a game ahead of the Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference and earned a split of the season series, with the home team winning all four games.

Rudy Gay scored 18 points for the Jazz. They lost their fourth in a row on a season-long, six-game trip that ends Tuesday night at the Los Angeles Clippers.

KNICKS 104, PISTONS 102

DETROIT — Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York’s final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal.

Trailing by two, the Pistons called a timeout to set up a final play with 6.6 seconds left. Killian Hayes inbounded the ball to Cade Cunningham, but Burks stripped the ball as he tried to drive.

R.J. Barrett led New York with 21 points, Julian Randle had 20 and Burks and Immanuel Quickly had 18 each. Marvin Bagley III led Detroit with 27 points, and Cunningham added 18