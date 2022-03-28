🔊 Listen to this

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates his goal with Rickard Rakell during the second period of an NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

PITTSBURGH — Mike Sullivan has spent the last five months praising his team’s resilience, so the longtime Pittsburgh Penguins head coach expected a “spirited” response after watching his club get pushed around by the New York Rangers on Friday night.

What Sullivan got Sunday against Detroit wasn’t resilience so much as dominance. The kind that provided a reminder that when healthy and in full flight, the Penguins remain as dangerous as ever.

Evgeni Malkin scored three goals to boost his career hat-trick total to 13 — second-most among active players — as Pittsburgh overwhelmed the reeling Red Wings in an 11-2 blowout.

Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle, Bryan Rust and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years.

“Tonight was substantially more fun than the other night,” said Rust, who added two assists to go with his 22nd goal of the season. “To kind of play on our toes and not be on our heels at home was also very fun. I think we’ve just got to take what we did well this game and build on it.”

Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last seven starts as Pittsburgh bounced back from an uncharacteristically listless performance at Madison Square Garden to produce the franchise’s first 11-goal game since an 11-5 victory over Philadelphia on Nov. 16, 1993.

“I can’t remember the last time a team I’ve been on scored that many goals,” Rust said. “These games are fun. Like I said, it’s only one night. Got to learn from the good and move forward.”

The Penguins also stayed one point ahead of the Rangers for second place in the tight Metropolitan Division. New York visits PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night.

Dylan Larkin scored his 28th goal for Detroit and Jakub Vrana added his sixth, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Red Wings lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Alex Nedeljkovic absorbed most of Pittsburgh’s early onslaught, giving up four goals before being replaced by Calvin Pickard after Carter’s short-handed goal 3:18 into the second made it 4-0.

Pickard fared no better, giving up four goals on 13 shots before exiting in the third period after a collision with Rakell, forcing Nedeljkovic to come back in. He fared no better the second time around than he did the first, ultimately allowing seven goals on 22 total shots faced.

“For a long time through the season, we were in the mix of things,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “We were excited about that. Now we’re not. I’m not sure if we feel sorry for ourselves, whatever. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We have to figure out a way to go out and play way better.”

Two days after being outplayed from the start by the Rangers, Pittsburgh responded by showcasing the kind of depth they’ll need if they want to make a deep playoff run.

The Penguins added Rakell at the deadline last week in hopes of taking some of the scoring pressure off of Crosby and Malkin. While the two superstars had little trouble finding the net against Detroit, they had plenty of help. Five of Pittsburgh’s goals came from players in the bottom six: Carter, Heinen, Kapanen, Blueger and Boyle.

Kapanen scored his second goal in six games by starting the deluge with a pretty move that left him alone with Nedeljkovic. One deke and Kapanen had little trouble tapping the puck into the empty net for his 11th goal just 4:16 in.

The ease with which Kapanen scored was a sign of things to come. Blueger doubled the lead 14:23 into the first with a shot off the rush. Malkin’s first goal — a slap shot on the power play directly after a faceoff — made it 3-0 less than 2 minutes into the second. Carter’s short-handed goal — just the third of the season by Pittsburgh — pushed it to 4-0 and chased Nedeljkovic.

Rust’s goal after Pickard entered also gave Malkin 696 career assists, tied with Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov for the most by a Russian-born player. Malkin’s hat trick gave him 16 goals in 30 games since returning from offseason knee surgery.

“When he’s at his best, he’s one of the few players that can take a game over and we’re fortunate we have a couple of them on our team,” Sullivan said. “He’s a generational talent, he and (Crosby). In my mind, Geno is one of the greatest players of all time.”

Goals late in the second by Larkin and Vrana gave the Red Wings life, but only briefly. Crosby’s 24th goal of the season off a nice cross-ice feed from Evan Rodrigues just 77 seconds after Vrana’s score added more fuel to an already roaring fire.

WILD 3, AVALANCHE 2, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala scored 15 seconds into overtime to send Minnesota to its sixth straight victory.

Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota, which is the only NHL team this season with at least three six-game winning streaks. Hartman’s tying goal with 5:27 left in regulation sent the game into overtime. Cam Talbot made 40 saves for Minnesota, extending his own personal win streak to six games.

The Wild trail Central-leading Colorado by 14 points in the division, but extended their advantage for second place over Nashville to four points. St. Louis is five points behind Minnesota.

Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored in the third period for the Avalanche, who had won five of their previous six. Darcy Kuemper, the former Minnesota draft pick who spent his first five NHL seasons with the team, stopped 26 shots.

RANGERS 5, SABRES 4, OT

NEW YORK — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and New York beat Buffalo.

Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season.

Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo, which is 3-0-2 in its last five. Craig Anderson finished with 26 saves.

New York has won its last five against Buffalo and is 9-0-1 in the last 10 meetings.

The Sabres reached overtime for the fifth straight game, accomplishing the feat for the first time since November 2010.

LIGHTNING 4, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn scored second-period goals to lead Tampa Bay past New York.

Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev added third-period goals for the Lightning, (41-18-6), who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak.

Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves on 20 shots in the first two periods and Semyon Varlamov stopped 12 shots in the third for the Islanders, whose lone goal was scored by Brock Nelson. New York (28-27-9) has dropped two straight.

PREDATORS 5, FLYERS 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tanner Jeannot scored with 1:19 remaining to lead Nashville to a victory over Philadelphia.

Yakov Trenin had two goals, and Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Jeannot, Roman Josi, Alexandre Carrier and Mikael Granlund each had two assists and Juuse Saros made 19 saves.

Travis Sandheim, Joel Farabee, Max Willman and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Flyers, who have lost three of four. Martin Jones made 30 saves.

DEVILS 3, CANADIENS 2, SO

NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes had two goals and was one of four Devils to score in a seven-round shootout as New Jersey came back after blowing a two-goal lead and beat Montreal.

Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton and Yegor Sharangovich also tallied in the shootout, with Sharangovich getting the fourth goal. Nico Daws sealed the shootout win, stopping Paul Byron on the Canadiens’ last attempt. Cole Caufield, Rem Pitlick, who tied the game in the final minute, and Mike Hoffman tallied in the long shootout.

Daws finished with 31 saves as the Devils improved to 9-0-2 against the Canadiens since 2017-18.

The Canadiens forced the overtime on Pitlick’s 13th goal of the season. It came with the Canadiens’ net empty and 42 seconds left in regulation. Josh Anderson also scored in regulation, while Sam Montembeault made 30 saves for Montreal.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, PANTHERS 2

TORONTO — John Tavares scored two power-play goals in the second period, helping Toronto beat Florida.

Mitch Marner set up three goals, including both of Tavares’ scores, and Morgan Rielly, Ilya Mikheyev and Auston Matthews — into an empty net with less than a second remaining — also scored for the Maple Leafs. Petr Mrazek made 33 saves as Toronto won for the second time in three games since the trade deadline.

Brandon Montour and Ryan Lomberg scored for Eastern Conference-leading Florida, which lost for the first time in three games since acquiring Claude Giroux from Philadelphia last weekend. Spencer Knight stopped 18 shots.

The Panthers outshot the Maple Leafs 31-23, but went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

JETS 2, COYOTES 1, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, giving Winnipeg the victory over Arizona.

Scheifele went in alone and beat Arizona’s Karel Vejmelka to send the Coyotes to their fifth straight loss. Arizona is 0-4-1 during the skid.

Scheifele also scored in the first period as the Jets closed out a four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record. Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

Arizona’s Nick Ritchie scored a tying goal in the third period. Vejmelka stopped 38 shots.