A pair of school records fell in Wyoming Valley Conference girls track action on Tuesday as Lake-Lehman’s Amanda McGurk (pole vault) and Wyoming Area’s Madelyn Keating (1600) both made history in wins for their teams.

McGurk had a vault of 9 feet, 6 inches as the Black Knights defeated Northwest 101-49. Keating finished in 5:21 to win her race for the Warriors, who beat Nanticoke Area 111-22.

Lake-Lehman won 13 of the 18 events over the Rangers as Autumn Palka finished first in the 100, long jump and 200.

Wyoming Area was led by Adreanna Cunningham winning the 100 and 200, as well as contributing to the 400 relay and 1500 relay wins. Sofia Gonzales won the 110/100 high hurdles and the 300 hurdles, while also contributing to the 1600 relay win.

BOYS TRACK

Lake-Lehman 86, Northwest Area 55

The Knights won 12 of the 18 events in the track meet against the Rangers. Jacob Simson won the shot put event with a distance of 42’8” and the discus event with a distance of 120’3”. Casey Weaver won the 400m dash with a time of 55.5 as well as contributing to wins in the 3200m realy and the 1600m relay.

Wyoming Area 117, Nanticoke 15

The Warriors picked up 17 first-place wins in the track meet against the Trojans. Usama Alansari added wins in the 110/100 high hurdles, long jump, and the high jump. Wyoming Area had six nine-point events, leading to a big win over Nanticoke.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Lake-Lehman 1

Berwick beat Lake-Lehman three sets to one with scores of 25-21, 25-10, 16-25, 25-12.

The Bulldogs were up two sets to start off the match, but the Knights tried to make a run at them in the third set with a score of 25-16. Berwick took the fourth set to secure the win for the Bulldogs.

Andrew Blockus (34 assists), Zander Unger (10 kills), Justin Rodney (9 kills, 2 blocks), Graham Marshman (8 kills), Hunter Madl (8 kills), and Blaze Croop (18 digs) all contributed to the 3-1 win.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

The Royals swept the Wolfpack by scores of 25-13, 25-19, 25-11.

Holy Redeemer’s Matt Prociak (14 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs, 13 points), Danny Marinelli (12 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs, 13 points), Mike Dubaskas (5 kills), and Charlie Floryan (29 assists, 6 digs) contributed to the win over Wilkes-Barre Area.

Hanover Area 3, Crestwood 0

Hanover swept Crestwood in three sets with scores of 25-14, 25-7, 25-13.

Hugo Panecatl (20 service points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs, 5 assists), Ethan Dinoski (6 service points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 8 digs, 1 assist, 5 blocks), Xavier Ankner (6 service points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 6 digs, 6 blocks), and Jason Hildebrand (9 service points, 3 aces, 19 digs) added their skillsets to the Hanover sweep.

Dallas 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Dallas added a sweep as the Mountaineers beat Wyoming Valley West in three sets, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18.

Dallas had big contributers in Brandon Banks (18 service points, 6 aces, 15 assists), Angelo Zarola (10 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace), and Austin Finarelli (7 service points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 8 digs).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Crestwood 18, Holy Redeemer 2

Thirteen different players scored for the Comets in the win, led by Isabella Caporuscio with three goals and three assists. Grace Pasternick, Lucy Malia, and Kate Gallagher each scored two goals.

Julia Glowacki, Hannah Zeigler, Brooke Lapenski, Katie Bozinko, Olivia Jardine, Emma Domzalski, Ella Novelli, Krista Papura, and Olivia Pesta each contributed one goal.

Lake-Lehman 19, Dallas 7

Madison Lasinki led the Black Knights to victory with seven goals and one assist. Lilian Raczkowski followed with six goals and led the team with four assists. Madison Raspen had four goals, Ava Green added two with one assist, and Rachel Galasso put in one.

Jessica Meehan was in goal with 11 saves for Lake-Lehman. Ireland Walsh led Dallas with four out of the seven goals.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 17, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

In a game played Monday, Jack Herron figured in on eight scores (five goals, three assists) to power the Blue Knights in their conference opener.

Matt Swartz finished with four goals and three assists while Lucas Bartron (three assists) and Xavier Beaulac (assist) had two goals apiece.

Jack Senape scored for the Wolfpack.