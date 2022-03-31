🔊 Listen to this

The Penguins opened the day narrowly out of a playoff spot. A huge second period on Wednesday night vaulted them right back into one.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shrugged off a slow start against Hartford to score four times in a span of 12:23 in the middle frame to beat the Wolf Pack 5-1 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The victory gave the Penguins 66 points on the season, two ahead of streaking Bridgeport for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. The Islanders had been ahead of the Penguins in the standings by the narrowest of margins on a tiebreaker.

As it is, the Penguins also moved ahead of Hartford (65) in points, but the Wolf Pack have played three fewer games and lead the Penguins in points percentage, which determines the standings.

It all sets up a frantic final month of the regular season as the Penguins are set to play a dozen games in April, including two critical home matchups against Bridgeport on Saturday and on April 16.

To return to the playoffs, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will be looking for more stretches like the one in Wednesday’s second period.

After recording just six shots in a scoreless first, the Penguins broke the tie 4:27 into the second period as Kasper Bjorkqvist scored off the rush.

But the dam really burst with 6:53 left in the period when defenseman Will Reilly pinched in from the right point and one-timed home a pass from Drew O’Connor for his first goal of the season to make it 2-0.

Rookie Sam Poulin and Felix Robert then scored 42 seconds apart to push the lead to 4-0 against veteran NHL goalie Keith Kinkaid with 3:10 left.

Anthony Greco stopped the bleeding for Hartford with a goal that made it 4-1 after two.

Both teams had goals disallowed in the third period before Michael Chaput closed the door with a score to go up 5-1.

Goalie Louis Domingue bounced back from a pair of rough starts last week and finished with 24 saves on 25 shots for the win.

Poulin, Chaput and O’Connor (two assists) all finished with two points apiece.