🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area rebounded from a first-set loss to defeat Lake-Lehman 3-2 on Thursday in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys volleyball match. Scores were 25-27, 25-19, 25-16, 12-25, 15-8.

Leading the effort for the Cougars were Connor Wolfe (36 assists, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 12 digs, 2 aces, 4 service points), Ryan Denicola (13 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 6 digs, 2 aces, 8 service points) and Wilbel Delgado (9 kills, 16 digs, 11 service points, 1 ace).

Lake-Lehman’s Joe Shiskowski had a match-high 14 kills while adding nine digs and three aces. Jake Eury had 13 digs and Nick Major recorded 13 service points and three aces for the Black Knights.

Holy Redeemer 3, Dallas 0

Matt Prociak racked up 17 kills for the Royals in a 25-18, 25-23, 25-12 sweep of the Mountaineers. Prociak added four blocks, nine service points and four aces.

Dan Marinelli (7 kills, 4 blocks, 6 service points, 2 aces), Lucas Dwyer (4 kills, 5 service points, 3 aces) and Charlie Floryan (24 assists, 5 digs, 6 service points) all chipped in for Holy Redeemer.

Berwick 3, Delaware Valley 1

The Bulldogs extended the match with a win in the third set before falling to the Warriors 25-18, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19.

Andrew Blockus (39 assists, 6 kills, 11 digs), Zander Unger (2 aces, 8 service points, 12 kills), Graham Marshman (3 aces, 6 service points, 11 kills, 7 digs, 1 block) and Blaze Croop (2 aces, 10 service points, 11 digs) led Berwick.