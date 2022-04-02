🔊 Listen to this

Retiring Wilkes-Barre Area coach Pat Toole took the court for the final time on Friday night as his White squad pulled out a win.

Wyoming Valley West’s Kenny Brown drives into the paint for two of his nine points on Friday.

Crestwood’s Sam Balliet, left, shoots over Pittston Area’s Ethan Ghannam during the first half of Friday’s All-Star Game.

PLAINS TWP. — Defense has never been a priority in the Dr. George P. Moses Senior Basketball All-Star Classic.

Occasionally, though, it does have its place like on Friday night with five seconds remaining.

Josian Guerra stole an inbound pass and dribbled out the clock as the White team defeated the Blue team 121-119 in the boys game at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Guerra didn’t really have to apply regular-season pressure to make the play. Instead, the Hazleton Area senior noticed a lax inbound pass and easily cut it off.

“It was a lazy pass,” Guerra said. “It was so lazy I was like, ‘That’s OK.’ ”

Guerra also scored 32 points and was named his team’s co-MVP along with Pittston Area’s JJ Walsh. Walsh scored 22 points and connected on six 3-pointers, including one for the game’s final points with seven seconds left.

“Ethan (Ghannam) got the board and Chris (Johnson) found me,” said Walsh, whose 3-point shooting led to over 1,000 career points. “I was hitting them all night, so it was nice he found me. It felt good going off the fingers.”

Walsh’s basket completed a rally from a 119-117 deficit with a minute left, although there was some confusion with the score with about five minutes remaining. Crestwood’s Zayne Dunsmuir scored at the 5:41 mark to move the Blue within 107-105. But then a short time later — and with no points scored on either end — the score was switched to 108-103 in favor of the Blue.

Several people along the scorer’s table agreed the 107-105 score was correct and it was switched to 111-111 after a few baskets by both teams.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Bryan Clarke and Hanover Area’s Mike Merth were the other White team players to score in double figures. Clarke had 12 and Merth scored 10. The victory sent Wilkes-Barre Area coach Pat Toole out a winner. He retired after WBA’s season ended.

The Blue team was loaded in the backcourt with Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 coaches co-MVPs Austin Finarelli and Nick Nocito of Dallas and WVC Division 2 coaches MVP Justice Shoats of Holy Redeemer.

Shoats brought home another MVP award as he was selected the top player on the Blue squad as he scored 22 points and had a couple dunks.

“It’s a great feeling,” Shoats said. “It brought back memories of AAU when we all played together. Overall, it was fun.”

Nocito finished with 10 points as did Crestwood’s Bryce Vieney. Dunsmuir had 12 and Dallas’ Jackson Wydra finished with 11.

Lake-Lehman’s Cole Morio won the 3-point shooting contest at halftime over Hazleton Area’s Eliud Lopez.

George P. Moses Senior All-Star Classic

White 121, Blue 119

BLUE (119) — Austin Finarelli 4 0-0 9, Nick Nocito 4 0-0 10, Justice Shoats 11 0-0 22, Jon Mann 4 0-0 8, Matt Prociak 0 0-0 0, Tyrese Harris 3 0-0 6, Ryan Sullivan 3 1-1 9, Kenny Brown 4 1-4 9, Phil Evan 2 0-0 4, Sam Balliet 3 0-0 7, Zayne Dunsmuir 6 0-0 12, Cole Morio 1 0-0 2, Ryan Van Ness 0 0-0 0, Jackson Wydra 4 0-0 11, Bryce Vieney 5 0-2 10. Totals 54 2-7 119.

WHITE (121) — Chris Johnson 3 0-0 6, JJ Walsh 8 0-0 2, Jake Zola 3 0-0 6, Bryan Clarke 6 0-0 12, Dominic Jannuzzi 3 0-0 9, Owen Brown 2 0-0 4, Mike Merth 4 0-0 10, Ethan Ghannam 0 0-0 0, Evan Melberger 2 0-0 5, Chase Eyerly 2 1-2 6, Miles Doll 2 0-0 5, Josian Guerra 15 1-2 32, Eliud Lopez 0 0-0 0, Jack Locker 2 0-0 4. Totals 52 2-4 121.

Blue`57`62 — 119

White`62`59 — 121

Three-point goals — Blue 8 (Finarelli, Nocito 2, Sullivan 2, Balliet, Wydra 2). White 15 (Walsh 6, Jannuzzi 3, Merth 3, Eyerly, Doll, Guerra).