Here is the Times Leader All-Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball team.

All statistics are from regular-season games only.

Kallie Booth

Pittston Area

Guard – Junior

Co-Player of the Year

Selected the Division 1 MVP by the coaches, Booth was instrumental in Pittston Area going from a four-win team last season to 24 victories and a divisional championship. She led the team in scoring and was third in the division with a 14.0 average. She tied for second in the division with 36 3-pointers and third in in free throws by hitting 70%. As a guard, she was a either a shooter or ballhandler when the situation dictated.

Claire Dougherty

Lake-Lehman

Forward – Senior

Co-Player of the Year

Dougherty was picked by the coaches as the Division 2 MVP. She wasn’t a typical big player at 6-foot-1, showing versatility to play inside and outside on both ends of the court. Dougherty was second in the division in scoring with a 14.7 average, made 14 3-pointers and shot 64% from the foul line. She also recorded her 1,000th career point and helped Lehman to the Division 2 championship.

Gloria Adjayi

Wilkes-Barre Area

Center – Senior

Adjayi concluded her career as only the second player in the program’s history to reach 1,000 career points. The coaches’ Division 1 player of the year did it the hard way, often battling inside for baskets. She was selected as the Division 1 player of the year by the coaches because of her relentless play in the paint. The two-time All-WVC selection finished second in the division in scoring with a 14.1 average and shot 64% from the foul line.

Riley Baird

Nanticoke Area

Guard – Senior

Baird landed on the All-WVC team for a third consecutive season. An incredible scorer, she led Division 1 in scoring with a 17.1 average, free-throw shooting by hitting 86%, 3-pointers with 45 and points with 376. She scored her 1,000th point this season and her 42 points vs. divisional champion Lake-Lehman were the most in a game in either girls or boys basketball.

Trinity Johnson

Wyoming Valley West

Center – Senior

Johnson was selected to the All-WVC team for a second straight season. The 6-foot-2 University of Rochester recruit led Division 1 in scoring with a 14.4 average and hit on 69% of her free throws. She was also an outstanding rebounder, recording several double-doubles, and was among the top rim protectors throughout her career.

Lacie Kringe

Hazleton Area

G/F – Junior

Kringe was a role player a season ago on senior-oriented team and had to step up this season. She nearly tripled her scoring average to 13.0 to lead her team in that statistic. She also hit on 56% of her free throws and recorded 15 3-pointers. Kringe was also a very good passer, especially adept at make long passes to her teammates. Will be part of an entire returning lineup in 2022-23.

Chase Purdy

Lake-Lehman

G/F – Senior

Purdy was enjoying an excellent final season when a knee injury ended it 15 games into the season. Still, the two-time All-WVC pick’s accomplishments were enough for the coaches to name her their the Division 2 player of the year. Skilled inside the paint or on the perimeter, the 5-foot-10 Purdy finished third in Division 2 in scoring with a 13.9 average. She also connected on 14 3-pointers and 54% of her free throws.

Daniella Ranieli

Pittston Area

Guard – Freshman

Ranieli left no doubt who was the top freshman in the WVC. She scored 13.2 points per game, good for sixth in Division 1. She also recorded 32 3-pointers, fifth-best in the division, and hit on 66% of her free throws. But what made her an all-around player was her advanced ballhandling skills rarely seen by a freshman player. Has the potential of being a very special player.

Jeff Gregory

Pittston Area

Coach of the Year

Gregory took over last season where the schedule was often interrupted or altered because of COVID situations throughout the WVC. The result was a 4-13 record. This season, the Patriots’ record climbed to 24-5 including the Division 1 title and a runner-up finish in the District 2 Class 5A tournament. The Patriots lost by a point in the first round of the PIAA 5A state playoffs.

Times Leader All-WVC Second Team

Mia Ashton, Holy Redeemer, Jr.

Claire Aufiero, Nanticoke Area, So.

Jillian DelBalso, Holy Redeemer, Jr.

Morgan Janeski, Wyoming Area, Jr.

Hailey Kline, Lake-Lehman, Jr.

Mackenzie Perluke, Wyoming Valley West, So.

Victoria Spaciano, Dallas, Jr.

Elizabeth Viglone, Dallas, So.