MOOSIC — The hot bats that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre swung in Syracuse last week cooled off at PNC Field, as the RailRiders managed just one run against solid Norfolk Tides pitching en route to a 3-1 loss in the team’s home opener.

Center fielder Estevan Florial had three hits and was brought in to score on an RBI double from Miguel Andujar, but that was all that the RailRiders could muster as the Tides kept Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s lineup off-balance all night.

Norfolk starter Kyle Bradish threw four scoreless innings, and Ryan Hartman came on to throw four innings of one-run ball. The RailRiders had the tying run on a handful of times down the stretch, but ultimately couldn’t push that run across.

It wasn’t just the Tides posting zeroes on the scoreboard; Matt Krook took the hill for the RailRiders to start Tuesday’s home opener after posting five scoreless innings in the team’s season opener against the Syracuse Mets last week.

Krook continued where he left off in Syracuse, tossing 4.2 innings and striking out seven batters while only allowing one unearned run.

While he wasn’t quite as clean at home as he was against the Mets, scattering five hits and hitting one batter, Krook was able to find his strikeout pitch whenever he needed it, keeping the Tides off the scoreboard through the first four innings.

The Tides were able to break through in the fifth inning after an error in left field by Ender Inciarte allowed Caydn Grenier, who had singled the at-bat before, to score all the way from first base to make it a 1-0 game.

Norfolk tacked on another run in the sixth inning thanks to a wild pitch from reliever Manny Banuelos, making his first appearance in MLB-affiliated baseball since 2019.

The Tides’ final run came on a two-out double into the left-center gap off the bat of Terrin Vavra. The RailRiders were shut down in order in the last of the ninth inning, with Tides closer Nick Vespi getting all three batters he faced out on called third strikes.

The one run scored was a season-low for the RailRiders, albeit just six games into the season; Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored five or more runs in four of their five games with Syracuse last week, winning all four of those games.

Tuesday’s loss drops the RailRiders to 4-2; the Tides improved to 4-3.

The RailRiders will be back in action today for the second in this six-game set with Norfolk. Hayden Wesneski will get the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre; he didn’t factor into the decision in his first appearance on April 6, throwing five scoreless innings against Syracuse.