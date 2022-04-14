🔊 Listen to this

No hits through seven innings. Just one player to reach base in that stretch.

By the time Ronald Guzman finally broke the drought in the eighth inning with a home run, it was too late for the RailRiders.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre managed to put the tying run on base before falling 5-1 to Norfolk on Wednesday night at PNC Field.

For the second straight night, the RailRiders struggled to hit against the Tides as Norfolk starter Chris Ellis pitched four no-hit innings with five strikeouts.

Oswald Peraza drew a walk in the bottom of the first, and then three Tides pitchers proceeded to retire 20 straight batters, taking the no-no into the eighth.

Trailing 3-0, Guzman hit his first homer of the season, taking the first pitch of the bottom of the eighth out to left center. The RailRiders added two more hits and a walk in the inning but were unable to pull closer than 3-1.

Norfolk tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth for some insurance.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tried to mount another charge in the home half of the ninth on singles by Oswaldo Cabrera and Guzman before Norfolk ended the threat.

RailRiders Starter Hayden Wesneski went 3.2 innings, allowing an earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking two.