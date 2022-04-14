🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — Hazleton Area’s Kelsie Peters packed as many RBI into Thursday’s game that some players get in a season.

Peters drove in eight runs and started Hazleton Area’s offensive barrage with a three-run homer as the Cougars defeated Crestwood 14-0 in five innings in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division I softball game.

The accomplishment was even more impressive considering Peters’ thoughts were elsewhere.

“I came out today and really wanted to play hard for my family,” Peters said. “For my grandfather who’s in the hospital today. So really came out and tried to play for him.”

Besides the three-run homer in the third inning, Peters drove in three more with a bases-loaded double in the fourth and knocked in two runs with a single in the fifth.

“She’s the best catcher in the league and one of the best players in the league,” Hazleton Area coach Bob Bertoni said. “She’s playing with a lot of heart and a lot of emotion today and I’m happy for her. But not only her, but our whole team. Gabby (Terraccino) was lights out on the mound. And we hit. We can hit. We hit a very, very good pitcher today.”

The victory allowed Hazleton Area (3-1 Div. 1, 3-1 overall) to keep on the heals of three unbeaten teams in the division.

Crestwood (0-2 Div 1, 1-2) hadn’t played in 10 days, with four weather-related postponements in that span. The Comets had one batter reach second — when Brooke Aton led off the fifth with a double — and committed an error in each of Hazleton Area’s six-run fourth and five-run fifth. They also hit into two double plays.

“We’re definitely not up to game speed right now,” Crestwood coach Dave Koptcho said. “I don’t want to fully blame it on that. Anything that could have gone bad for us went bad. Our battery is usually a lot more solid than it was today. Our fielding is usually a lot more solid than it was today. And we didn’t put the bats on the ball.

“But I’m not going to take anything away from (Hazleton Area). They came here and got the job done.”

Hazleton Area led 3-0 after three innings thanks to Peters’ three-run blast to center. The Cougars extended the lead to 9-0 in the fourth as Peters cleared the bases by tucking a double just inside the left-field foul line and Makenna Balay followed with a homer to center.

Terraccino’s RBI double and Peters’ two-run single highlighted a five-run fifth.

Hazleton Area 14, Crestwood 0 (5 inn.)

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Terraccino p`3`3`3`2

Peters c`4`3`3`8

Balay 1b`4`1`1`1

Daniels 3b`3`0`0`0

Forsythe ss`3`2`1`0

Williams lf`2`0`0`0

Flaim lf`1`0`0`0

Mummey 2b`2`2`0`0

Seiwell cf`3`2`2`0

Juris rf`1`1`0`1

Totals`26`14`10`12

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`2`0`1`0

Kalinowski 2b`2`0`0`0

Koptcho p-1b`2`0`2`0

Butler 3b`2`0`0`0

Pollock lf`2`0`0`0

Aton c`1`0`1`0

Amend rf`2`0`0`0

Wisniewski 1b-p`1`0`0`0

Mills ph`1`0`0`0

Niznik cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`17`0`4`0

Hazleton Area`003`65 — 14

Crestwood`000`00 — 0

2B — Terraccino 2, Peters, Aton. HR — Peters, Balay.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Terraccino W`5`4`0`0`1`3

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Koptcho L`4.2`9`13`4`1`2

Wisniewski`0.1`1`1`0`0`0