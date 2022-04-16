🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area first baseman Taylor Baiera stretches low after a toss from shortstop Bella Giardina for the out.

Pittston Area third base coach Mike Callahan gives a low-five to starting pitcher Tori Para as she drilled a solo home run in helping her cause.

Flex player Maura Mihalka, center, catches a pop fly at second base as she checks the Tunkhannock runner at first base.

Ava Callahan smashed a deep ball to the outfield for a double in the first inning on Friday, driving in three runs for the Partiots.

HUGHESTOWN — Under normal circumstances, Pittston Area’s Tori Para would have been playing shortstop Friday and not pitching.

But neither were the circumstances normal nor was the opponent — Class 4A state runner-up Tunkhannock.

Yet Para endured in the circle and the offense came up with timely hitting as Pittston Area defeated Tunkhannock 5-2 in a showdown of Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 softball first-place teams.

The victory gave the Patriots (4-0 Div. 1, 6-0 overall) sole possession of first place in a crowded top of the standings. Idle Dallas (3-0, 3-1) is second followed by Tunkhannock (3-1, 4-2) and Hazleton Area (3-1, 3-1).

Para has pitched before and was slated to be the No. 1 pitcher in 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season. Gianna Adams joined the team in 2021 and took over the majority of the pitching, but she was injured two games ago against Berwick.

So Para went back into the circle and delivered a strong outing against one of the WVC’s best hitting teams. She didn’t allow a hit until an infield single in the fourth. She surrendered four hits in all, including an RBI double by Paige Marabell in the fifth and an RBI double by MacKenzie Hannon in the sixth.

“I spoke to my catcher (Ava Callahan) beforehand, and she had so much faith in me,” said Para, who had just one strikeout. “It was so good to have that going onto the mound with our starting pitcher out. And Bella Giardina had to come in from left to play shortstop to take over my position.

“It felt so good. Our defense is always so strong behind me. I know even if they hit the ball, they’ll be there to get the out. And that’s what they did tonight.”

At the plate, Para homered, had two RBI and scored twice.

“I told her I’ve been coaching a long time at this level, travel ball, school ball,” Pittston Area coach Frank Parente said. “That was the best performance I’ve ever seen from a player. She hasn’t had a lot reps at pitcher. She’s our shortstop.

“When we need her to pitch and take her off the field, it’s tough.”

Giardina shifted from left field to shortstop and came up big after Tunkhannock had its first two batters reach in the fourth inning. Giardina ranged far behind third baseman Skylar Borthwick to nab a soft liner for the first out. Right fielder Kallie Booth ended the inning with a running catch near the foul line.

Those two defensive plays were typical of Tunkhannock’s afternoon. The Tigers stranded six runners in scoring position. Aside from Booth’s catch, the other eight flyouts were rather routine.

“That’s been the problem this year,” Tunkhannock coach Bob Hegedty said. “We’re getting kids on and we’re not getting timely hits when we need to be. Last year, we got a lot of timely hit. This year, we’re struggling with that.”

Pittston Area got off to a good start by scoring three runs in the first inning. Sage Weidlich reached on an infield single with one out when a full swing resulted in the ball plopping down in no-man’s land about five feet in front of home plate. Para was then hit by a pitch and Giardina walked to load the bases. Callahan sent them all home with a double that one-hopped the left field fence.

“Ava with a huge hit, a huge hit in the first inning,” Parente said. “She’s been huge all year bringing it at the plate. I’m so proud of her.”

Pittston Area again loaded the bases in the second as Borthwick, Booth and Weidlich were all hit by pitches. Para then walked to make it 4-0. Her homer in the fourth was a liner to left-center.

Tunkhannock got it first run when Marabell lined a double to left to score Ella McNeff, who had reached on an error. Doubles by Kaya Hannon and MacKenzie Hannon in the sixth plated the Tigers’ other run.

Pittston Area 5, Tunkhannock 2

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`4`1`0`0

Marabell c`4`0`1`1

Iddings cr`0`0`0`0

Schultz ss`3`0`0`0

Wood 1b`3`0`1`0

K.Hannon p`2`1`1`0

Huff lf`3`0`0`0

M.Hannon dp`3`0`1`1

Kulsicavage rf`3`0`0`0

James cf`3`0`0`0

Patton 3b`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`2`4`2

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth rf`3`0`1`0

Weidlich cf`3`1`2`0

Para p`2`2`1`2

Giardina ss`3`1`1`0

Callahan c`4`0`2`3

Antal dp`3`0`0`0

Baiera 1b`2`0`0`0

Gorzkowski ph`1`0`0`0

Borthwick 3b`2`1`1`0

Moran lf`2`0`0`0

Hintze ph`1`0`0`0

Mihalka 2b`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`5`8`5

Tunkhannock`000`011`0 — 2

Pittston Area`310`100`x — 5

2B — Marabell, K.Hannon, M.Hannon, Booth, Callahan. HR — Para.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Hannon L`6`8`5`5`2`7

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Para W`7`4`2`1`1`1