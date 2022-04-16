🔊 Listen to this

If the Penguins indeed end up reaching the playoffs at the end of the month, Friday night will go down as a major reason why.

Facing down yet another tough loss to Hershey, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton turned the tables on the rival Bears, rallying for a tying goal with 2:01 left before earning a 3-2 win in overtime on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

With the goalie pulled for an extra attacker, Radim Zohorna tied the game, deflecting home a blast from Juuso Riikola to send the game to overtime.

The Penguins drew a penalty in the opening minute of the extra frame for a 4-on-3 man-advantage, where rookie Valtteri Puustinen snapped home a shot from the high slot for a critical win.

It was just the third victory in 11 tries against the Bears this season, and it gave the Penguins another step toward a playoff spot. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is fifth in points percentage in the Atlantic Division, needing to finish in the top six.

Kasper Bjorkqvist opened the scoring in the first period, sneaking a seemingly harmless shot through Bears goalie Zach Fucale.

But Hershey answered with a pair of power play goals to take a 2-1 lead, getting one in the first from Ethen Frank and another in the third from Mason Morelli.

Tommy Nappier came through in net for the Penguins, stopping 28 of 30 shots with regular starter Louis Domingue recalled to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins have another key game Saturday night, hosting sixth-place Bridgeport at 6:05 p.m.