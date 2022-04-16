🔊 Listen to this

Coach Carlo Mercadante calls out a move as John Hetts, with his son Noah, 6, on his shoulders, watch one of their wrestlers from the Scorpion Stingers Wrestling Club at the Tek-Fall Rabid Duals Wrestling Tournament held at the JCC in Kingston.

Three mats of wrestling with different ages compete Saturday at the JCC in Kingston during the Tek-Fall Rabid Duals Tournament involving 17 teams and over 200 wrestlers from age 8 to high school.

The coaches and wrestlers of the Scorpion Stingers Club from Shavertown cheer on one of their wrestlers during the Tek-Fall Rabid Duals Wrestling Tournament held at the JCC in Kingston.

Josh Salvaterra (top) from the Scorpion Stingers Wrestling Club and Aidan Picchi of the Wyoming Valley Wrestling Club compete in a 95-pound bout Saturday at the JCC’s Tek-Fall Rabid Duals Tournament.

KINGSTON — Grapplers from all over Pennsylvania and several neighboring states took to the mat to see which team would reign supreme at the 2022 Rabid Duals tournament at the Friedman Jewish Community Center on Saturday.

The JCC partnered with the directors at Rabid Duals, along with local wrestling club Altered Beast, to bring the Rabid Duals to the JCC’s gymnasium.

“I’m really excited for this, we haven’t really had anything like this in the past,” said Kevin Harcarik, the athletic and wellness director at the Friedman JCC. “We wanted to offer something unique. … We have dodgeball, we have basketball, but we wanted to change it up.”

Saturday’s tournament had almost 300 competitors signed up to participate, and Harcarik said that it was likely the biggest event in the history of the Friedman JCC, which opened in 2019.

Harcarik said that the JCC was contacted by tournament runners from Altered Beast and from the organization that hosts the Rabid Duals, Tek-Fall Promotions, about bringing the tournament to Kingston.

With help from members of the JCC’s Athletic Committee like Seth Kaufer and Bruce Weinstock, the details were ironed out and the Friedman JCC opened its doors to some of the best young wrestlers in the Northeast.

“It’s a great atmosphere here,” Kaufer said while watching the action Saturday. “Wrestling and the JCC go way back, there’s a history, so this event felt like a no-brainer.”

In addition to a number of local wrestling clubs like Altered Beast and the Stingers Wrestling Club, some of Saturday’s competitors came from out of state with Delaware, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland and New York also represented in the tournament field.

Dave Baumgarten, one of the tournament directors, runs a national wrestling program called Prestige Worldwide. Yes, that is a reference to the Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly movie “Stepbrothers,” and a number of competitors from Baumgarten’s program had the two actors’ faces on their singlets.

“We like to have some fun,” Baumgarten said. “This is a good chance to get some matches in, we’re getting kids six matches over a few hours.”

The tournament field was broken up into three age groups: elementary (kindergarten through sixth grade), middle school and high school. Teams competed in duals with one another to advance through the bracket, with trophies awarded to the first, second and third place teams.

The very unique and very popular trophy art was designed by Seve Cordero, who served as tournament co-director along with Baumgarten.

“I just wanted to do something fun for the kids,” Cordero said. “Plus it’s Easter, so we got the bunny in there.”

The tournament’s schedule kept the wrestlers plenty busy throughout the day. Newburgh, N.Y., native Will Soto already had four matches under his belt just a few hours into the day.

“I had three tech falls and a major (decision) win,” Soto said. When asked about his favorite part of the sport, Soto grinned and simply replied, “all of it.”

With the JCC’s first tournament of this scale registering as a success with everyone involved and in attendance, it stands to reason that the Rabid Duals could be returning to Kingston in 2023.

Kaufer pointed out that wrestlers and wrestling fans may not even have to wait that long.

“Based on the numbers and what we’ve seen so far, this was really impressive,” Kaufer said. “This may be the first of many tournaments that we see this year.”