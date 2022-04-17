🔊 Listen to this

The Penguins’ playoff push may have to come without a veteran goalie. And though the timing is rough, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton still came out of the biggest weekend of the season so far with four points.

In a battle between teams fighting for the final playoff spots in the Atlantic Division, the Penguins held on late to earn a 6-5 win over Bridgeport on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The victory came on the heels of Friday’s overtime rally for a 3-2 win over Hershey, and both games came with Tommy Nappier in net.

Nappier has been pushed into action with No. 1 starter Louis Domingue recalled to the NHL. And he may not be back any time soon.

Parent club Pittsburgh announced Saturday that All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry is “week-to-week” with a lower body injury.

DKPittsburghSports reported that Jarry has a broken foot, leaving Casey DeSmith and Domingue as the goalies in Pittsburgh with Nappier backed up by Alex D’Orio in the AHL, at least for now.

Nappier had a strong night against Hershey but needed plenty of goal support on Saturday.

He got just that as the Penguins shook off a 2-0 deficit in the game’s first five minutes before scoring six of the next seven goals to take the lead.

Felix Robert and Filip Hallander tallied to tie the game at 2-2 at the first intermission.

Valtteri Puustinen scored his team-best 20th goal of the season to give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton the lead for good six minutes into the second.

Mitch Reinke made it 4-2 before Bridgeport answered with a Chris Terry goal on the power play. Michael Chaput got it right back on the man-advantage for the Penguins and Drew O’Connor scored what proved to be the game-winner with 2:25 left in the second.

But the win wouldn’t come easy as Simon Holmstrom scored his second of the night just 11 seconds before intermission to pull within 6-4, and the Islanders closed within one on a Paul LaDue goal with 6:11 left in regulation.

Nappier finished with just 17 saves on 22 shots. Defenseman Juuso Riikola racked up four assists.

The Penguins remain in fifth place in the division, ahead of Bridgeport and Hartford. The top six teams make the playoffs at the end of the month.