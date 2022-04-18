🔊 Listen to this

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell greets teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina passes during the second period of an NHL game against the Florida Panthers on Sunday in Detroit.

DETROIT — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

“I didn’t even realize this was 10, but I’ve really liked our game in the last three or four games,” Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said. “We’re doing the right things and we’re bringing our top game every night. When we do that, we’re going to be successful.”

Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.

Pius Suter scored and Alex Nedeljkovic had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who have allowed six or more goals for the 14th time this season.

Duclair snapped the scoreless tie at 5:02 of the second period when his shot from the right faceoff dot beat Nedeljkovic, increasing his career high with his 31st goal of the season.

Reinhart made it 2-0 just 90 seconds later when he scored his 28th goal of the season, extending his points streak to six games.

Lundell scored his first of the game at 14:23 of the second and Mamin followed 28 seconds later for a 4-0 lead.

“Against this team you either have to be perfect or you have to score and we weren’t perfect and we didn’t score, so then you’re down 4-0,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said.

Reinhart assisted on Lundell’s goal, giving him four goals and seven assists during his points streak.

While short-handed, Lundell scored his second of the game in the third period on a spectacular between-the-legs drop pass from Aleksander Barkov.

“I was just trying to keep up with him, but he obviously has eyes in the back of his head, because he dropped it right on my stick,” Lundell said.

Said Brunette: “He’s a world-class player who makes incredible plays every day, so we get kind of spoiled by him, but that was fantastic.”

Suter scored Detroit’s goal at 12:04 of the third. And Forsling added his ninth of the season at 13:14.

“They got two quick, three quick and we didn’t respond, we didn’t get back at them,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “It doesn’t help when you give up a short-handed goal. You get a chance to put one on the board. We had a good start, Ned played well and then they just scored and we didn’t respond.”

The Panthers also extended their team record for goals to 314, the most in the NHL this season.

“The good thing about having four lines that can score is that it only takes one or two to step up and make a play to get us rolling,” Lundell said. “It’s a lot of fun when that happens, because we know we can score a lot in a hurry.”

STREAK ENDS: Jonathan Huberdeau’s points streak ended at 13 games. He had 11 goals and 13 assists in that span.

ROSTER MOVES: Before the game, the Red Wings recalled right wing Riley Barber from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. They also assigned center Chase Pearson to the Griffins.

MILESTONE: Before the game, the Red Wings and Panthers honored referee Brian Pochmara for his 1,000th game. Pochmara, a Detroit native whose family was in attendance, received signed jerseys from both teams and a Tiffany crystal.

UP NEXT: Panthers visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Red Wings visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, ISLANDERS 2

TORONTO — Jack Campbell made 27 saves and Toronto set franchise records for victories and points, beating New York without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews.

William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to help Toronto improve to 50-20-6 and reach 106 points. The Maple Leafs also eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention.

Matthews sat out to nurse an undisclosed minor injury. He has 58 goals this season, four more than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves.

WILD 5, SHARKS 4, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime and Minnesota beat San Jose to wrap up a playoff spot.

Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth.

Rudolfs Balcers, Matt Nieto, Noah Gregor and Nick Bonino scored for San Jose.

BLUES 8, PREDATORS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Calle Rosen, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each scored twice and St. Louis set a franchise record for goals in a period with seven in the second against Nashville.

Nathan Walker and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves in the Blues’ ninth straight victory. St. Louis locked up its fourth straight playoff spot Saturday when it beat Minnesota.

Nick Cousins had a goal and an assist and Luke Kunin and Dante Fabbro also scored for Nashville. The Predators have the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference, tied in points with Dallas.

SABRES 5, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and Buffalo beat Philadelphia to sweep a weekend home-and-home series.

The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo.

Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14 and Dustin Tokorski made 32 saves to help Buffalo sweep a season series over the Flyers for the first time since 1990-91. Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored for Philadelphia.