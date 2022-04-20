🔊 Listen to this

The Penguins finished their regular season home schedule on Tuesday night. Now they’re hoping their next game at Mohegan Sun Arena will be Game 1 of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Once teetering on the edge of qualifying for the postseason, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is now pushing for home ice advantage in the first round after an uplifting 3-0 shutout of Hershey on Tuesday.

The Penguins had entered the day in fourth place in the Atlantic Division by the slimmest of percentages over Hershey. The victory gives a slight cushion over the Bears heading into the final stretch.

After losing the first seven meetings of the season against the Bears, the Penguins have now taken four of the last five headed into a potential playoff matchup between the rivals in May.

The latest win came courtesy of the first career pro shutout for Tommy Nappier, who stopped all 24 shots he faced.

Nappier has been forced into action with No. 1 starter Louis Domingue recalled to Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future. He was in net for crucial back-to-back wins over Hershey and Bridgeport over the weekend but struggled in a 6-5 victory against the Islanders.

The former Ohio State standout was far sharper on Tuesday, and he preserved a scoreless tie until late in the second period when veteran Michael Chaput poked home a puck on a shorthanded rush with Kasper Bjorkqvist.

Chaput’s score came with 1:20 left in the frame and with Jordy Bellerive in the box for elbowing.

Alex Nylander then scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season after Cam Lee threaded a pass through traffic to find him parked in the slot for a 2-0 lead 4:19 into the third period.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph put the game away with an empty-netter with 3:29 left.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has four games left on the schedule, including a tricky 3-in-3 road trip this weekend to Providence, Springfield and Hartford.