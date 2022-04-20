🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders took the lead four times over two games on Wednesday. None of them lasted longer than an inning.

Each time Buffalo answered back, ultimately sweeping a seven-inning doubleheader from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by scores of 2-1 and 6-5. The second game went to extra innings with the Bisons tying the game in the bottom of the seventh and winning in the bottom of the eighth.

After starting the season with four straight wins, the RailRiders have now lost eight of nine.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre very nearly stole a win in Wednesday’s opener despite recording just two hits.

Miguel Andujar broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth with a home run. It was the RailRiders’ first hit of the game.

There was a chance that would be enough thanks to a strong start on the mound by Hayden Wesneski.

But he got into a jam in the bottom of the fifth with a walk and a hit by pitch before recording an out and being replaced by Zach Greene.

Greene issued a walk and got the second out before surrendering a line drive double to left by Cullen Large that gave the Bisons a 2-1 lead.

The RailRiders went down in order in the sixth and seventh to end the game. A Greg Bird single was the team’s only other hit.

Buffalo got off to a 2-0 lead against the RailRiders and Deivi Garcia in the second game thanks to a two-run single by Nathan Lukes.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke out of its hitting slump after that, however, as Matt Pita delivered a three-run homer in the top of the third to take back the lead. In the theme of the day, the Bisons came right back in the home half, getting an RBI double from Stevie Berman.

The game remained tied until the seventh inning as Andujar delivered again. After Ryan LaMarre and Oswald Peraza were both hit by pitches, Andujar came up with two outs and poked an RBI single to left on an 0-2 count for a 4-3 lead.

Shelby Miller couldn’t close out the game, though, as pinch runner Samad Taylor stole second and managed to score on a ground out.

In extras, RailRiders pinch runner Evan Alexander started on second, took third on a fly out, then scored on a Jose Peraza sac fly.

Once again, the Bisons fired right back. With two men on against him, Trevor Lane got a fly out to left, but Phillip Evans couldn’t come up with the ensuing throw to third base, and the error allowed the tying run to score.

Vinny Capra came through in the next at-bat, sending a single to left that brought home the winning run for a walk-off victory.

Andujar had three hits on the day to top the RailRiders.