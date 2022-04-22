🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Holy Redeemer had pitching Thursday as Jenna Santuk struck out 16.

The Royals also played error-free softball with second baseman Payton Parker ending Nanticoke Area’s best threat with a tough running catch in short right field.

As for the offense, it did just enough as Redeemer converted early errors into runs to edge Nanticoke Area 2-1 in a battle for first place in Division 2 of the Wyoming Valley Conference.

“The biggest thing is we haven’t been at practice for days,” Redeemer coach Jerry Paulukonis said. “We had a game yesterday and a game today. I think we had a short practice last week, but otherwise with the weather and everything we’re stuck. And with the Easter holiday, we can’t do anything.”

The win keeps Redeemer (3-0 Div. 2, 4-1 overall) atop the division and dropped Nanticoke Area to 2-1 in the division and 4-4 overall.

Redeemer finished with just two hits and the pitching of Nanticoke Area’s Tiffany Brogan played a big part. She struck out nine, retired the Royals in order from the fourth to sixth innings and retired 11 in a row.

“She has only been getting better,” Nanticoke Area coach Jake Biehl said. “That was probably the best game she’s pitched in the two seasons we’ve seen her.”

What Nanticoke Area didn’t get, like Redeemer did, was flawless defense. Center fielder Riley Baird did make an over-the-shoulder catch while retreating to the fence to end the sixth and keep it a one-run game, but the team finished with three errors.

Two first-inning errors gave Redeemer a 1-0 lead. Kendra Santuk hit a two-out double and an error allowed her to race to third. She scored on another error.

Then in the second, Parker singled and Olivia Paulukonis followed with a bunt. An error on the bunt led to a messy defensive sequence for Nanticoke Area and Parker crossed the plate.

After that, the Royals failed to get a hit over their final four trips to the plate. Nanticoke Area, though, wasn’t having any success either.

Jenna Santuk struck out the side in the third and fourth innings and strung together seven consecutive strikeouts. Nanticoke Area’s only hit through 5.2 innings was a bunt single in the first inning by Baird, and only one ball was hit out of the infield.

Things changed with two outs in the sixth. Ali Keener doubled to left and Brogan followed with an RBI single up the middle to move Nanticoke Area within 2-1. Baird then hit a looper to short right that Parker was able to run down to end the inning.

Jenna Santuk recorded her final three strikeouts in the seventh, along with a walk, to end the game.

Holy Redeemer 2, Nanticoke Area 1

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`3`0`0`0

Nice 1b`3`0`0`0

Keener c`3`1`2`0

Brogan p`3`0`1`1

Baird cf`2`0`0`0

Clark lf`3`0`0`0

Hoffron rf`3`0`0`0

Stratton 3b`1`0`0`0

Johnson 2b`3`0`0`0

Totals`24`1`3`1

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Kopec ss`2`0`0`0

K.Santuk c`2`1`1`0

Whitman cf`3`0`0`0

J.Santuk p`2`0`0`0

Gryboski 1b`2`0`0`0

Parker 2b`2`1`1`0

Paulukonis lf`1`0`0`0

McIngvale rf`2`0`0`0

Williams 3b`2`0`0`0

Totals`18`2`2`0

Nanticoke Area`000`001`0 — 1

Holy Redeemer`110`000`x — 2

2B — Keener, K.Santuk.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brogan L`6`2`2`0`2`9

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

J.Santuk W`7`3`1`1`3`16