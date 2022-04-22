🔊 Listen to this

Chris Killian and Gary Weaver combined to throw a no-hitter as Dallas defeated Tunkhannock 2-0 Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.

It was the second combined no-hitter this season for Killian. He and Sam Barrouk threw a no-hitter against Berwick on April 5. Killian also threw a complete game no-hitter against Wyoming Valley West last year.

Killian did most of the work Thursday. He pitched 6.1 innings and struck out 14 while walking four. Once he reached his pitch limit, Weaver recorded the final two outs, including a strikeout, to earn a save.

Dallas scratched out a run in the second inning and added another in the seventh. Dylan Geskey had a triple and an RBI. Killian had the other RBI.

Tunkhannock pitchers Aiden Paduck and JC Zona pitched will in defeat, combining for nine strikeouts and surrendering five hits.

Pittston Area 4, Berwick 3

The Patriots scored a run in the top of the seventh to complete their rally from a three-run deficit.

Berwick led 3-0 entering the top of the fifth as it got an RBI each from Gabe Evensen, Keanu Lopez and John Guerriero. Pittston Area tied it 3-3 in the top of the fifth.

Drew DeLucca finished 2-for-3 with two RBI for Pittston Area. He also pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out three, to get the win.

Troy Davis was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Drew Menendez also had an RBI. Jeremy Cawley tripled and scored twice. Anthony Cencetti added a double.

Hazleton Area 12, Wilkes-Barre Area 1 (5 inn.)

Kyle Peters threw an abbreviated one-hitter with six strikeouts as Hazleton Area ended the game early via the 10-run rule.

Bryce Molinaro led the hitting, going 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Nick Biasi had a pair of solo homers and Jatnk Diaz also homered. Brett Antolick had three RBI.

Sawyer Koretz had WBA’s only hit.

Hanover Area 9, MMI Prep 2

Brett Martinez had a triple and double as part of a 3-for-3 game as Hanover Area defeated MMI Prep.

Caden Hummer doubled and had two RBI for the Hawkeyes. Jake Vigorito was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Miguel Rivas had two RBI.

Zack Yenchko had MMI’s only RBI.

Crestwood 5, Wyoming Valley West 3

Cameron McCarthy had a double and two RBI and Declan Palmiero pitched six solid innings as Crestwood defeated Wyoming Valley West.

Nick Miscavage added a pair of singles for the Comets. Palmiero surrendered six hits.

Luke Buss was 2-for-4 with two RBI for Valley West. Carlos DelRosa was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Dallas 2, Tunkhannock 0

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Nocito 2b`3`0`0`0

Paczewski ss`3`0`1`0

Peters rf`4`0`1`0

Killian p`3`0`0`1

Weaver 1b-p`4`0`0`0

Healey`3`0`1`0

Osipower`0`0`0`0

G.Adamski c`2`0`0`0

Geskey lf`3`0`1`1

Timinski cf-rf`1`0`0`0

Shaver cf`1`2`1`0

Burkhardt cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`2`5`2

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Munley cf`2`0`0`0

Brown ss`3`0`0`0

Sheridan c`1`0`0`0

Paduck p-3b`2`0`0`0

Baltrusaitis rf`3`0`0`0

Roxby 1b`3`0`0`0

Welles`2`0`0`0

Zona 3b-p`2`0`0`0

DeMarco 2b`2`0`0`0

Totals`20`0`0`0

Dallas`010`000`1 — 2

Tunkhannock`000`000`0 — 0

3B — Geskey.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Killian W`6.1`0`0`0`4`14

Weaver S`0.2`0`0`0`0`1

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Paduck L`6.1`4`1`1`2`7

Zona`0.2`1`1`1`2`2

Pittston Area 4, Berwick 3

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`4`2`2`0

DeLucca cf-p`3`0`2`2

Davis rf`4`1`2`1

Giardina ss`3`0`1`0

Menendez 1b`4`0`1`1

Cerasaro p-cf`2`0`0`0

Innamorati lf`3`0`0`0

Connors c`3`0`0`0

Cencetti 3b`3`1`1`0

Totals`29`4`9`4

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Evensen c`3`0`0`1

Dacier ss`4`0`0`0

Lopez 3b`4`0`1`1

Rinehimer 1b`3`0`0`0

James 1b`0`0`0`0

Sult dh`3`1`1`0

Andrews cf`3`0`1`0

Guerriero rf`2`0`0`1

DiPippa rf`0`1`0`0

Peters lf`2`0`0`0

Boone 2b`3`1`2`0

Totals`27`3`5`3

Pittston Area`000`030`1 — 4

Berwick`011`100`0 — 3

2B — Cencetti, Sult. 3B — Cawley.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cerasaro`3.2`4`3`2`2`3

DeLucca W`3.1`1`0`0`1`3

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`B`SO

Taylor L`6`8`4`4`2`0

Kupsky`1`1`0`0`0`1

Hazleton Area 12, Wilkes-Barre Area 0 (5 inn.)

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Ja.Bottger 2b`2`0`0`0

Mihalchik p-cf`1`0`0`0

Prudente 1b`2`0`0`0

Novakowski`1`0`0`0

Jo.Bottger ss`1`0`0`0

Koretz c`2`0`1`0

Fernandes lf`2`0`0`0

Kenzakowski p`2`0`0`0

Pampus rf`1`0`0`0

Simko cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`16`0`1`0

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

G.Russo c`3`2`2`0

Antolick 2b`2`0`0`3

Molinaro ss`4`1`2`4

Biasi 1b`3`2`2`2

Diaz 3b`2`2`1`1

Peters p`3`1`3`0

Lazar lf`3`1`2`1

Aponick rf`1`2`0`0

L.Russo cf`3`1`1`1

Totals`24`12`13`12

Wilkes-Barre Area`000`00 — 0

Hazleton Area`341`4x — 12

HR — Biasi 2, Diaz, Molinaro.

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mihalchik L`3`13`12`11`4`2

Kenzakowski`1`0`0`0`0`1

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Peters W`5`1`0`0`2`6

Hanover Area 9, MMI 2

MMI`AB`R`H`BI

Yenchko p-ss`4`0`1`1

Burns ss-p`2`0`1`0

Valkusky 1b`3`1`0`0

McDermott dh`4`0`0`0

Pantages cf`0`0`0`0

Horvat cf`0`0`0`0

Magula lf`2`0`0`0

Williams 3b`3`0`0`0

Drobnock rf`3`0`1`0

Lispi rf`0`0`0`0

Witner c`3`0`1`0

Pedri cr`0`1`0`0

Kranyak 2b`3`0`0`0

Totals`27`2`3`1

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Klein 2b`3`1`1`0

Smith rf`3`0`2`0

Murphy p-ss`2`2`1`0

Vigorito 1b`3`2`2`1

Fuller c`1`0`0`1

Seriani cr`0`0`0`0

Hummer dh`3`1`1`2

Zola cf`0`0`0`0

Fallon 3b`2`0`0`0

N. Schiel 3b-p`2`0`1`1

Romanelli cr`0`1`0`0

Martinez lf`3`2`3`1

Rivas ss-3b`3`0`1`2

A.Schiel ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`26`9`12`8

MMI`100`010`0–2

Hanover Area`001`314`x–9

2B – Vigorito, Hummer, Martinez. 3B – Yenchko, Martinez.

MMI`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenchko L`3.1`5`4`4`6`4

Burns`2.2`7`5`5`0`5

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Murphy W`5.2`4`2`1`0`11

N.Schiel`1.1`0`0`0`2`2

Crestwood 5, Wyo. Valley West 3

Crestwood`AB`H`R`BI

Miscavage 2b`4`2`2`0

Wright ss`3`0`1`1

Moratori 1b`2`1`0`1

Covelens cf`3`1`1`0

Palmiero p`3`0`0`0

McCarthy rf`3`0`1`2

Dean lf`3`0`0`0

Stortz c`3`0`1`0

Keil 3b`2`1`0`0

Totals`26`5`6`4

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Sgarlat p`4`0`1`0

Buss 1b`4`0`2`2

Lupohovsky ss`3`1`0`0

N.Bayo 3b`3`0`1`0

Gill c`3`0`0`0

A.Bayo cf`2`0`0`1

Stitzer rf`2`0`0`0

Gorham rf`1`0`0`0

DelRosa lf`3`1`2`0

Stevens 2b`0`0`0`0

Mattello p`0`0`0`0

Dubaskas dh`2`0`0`0

Totals`27`3`6`3

Crestwood`110`200`1 — 5

Wyo. Valley West`110`001`0 — 3

2B — McCarthy.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Palmiero W`6`6`3`3`2`1

Dean S`1`0`0`0`0`1

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sgarlat L`5`5`4`4`7`4

Mattello`2`1`1`0`0`2