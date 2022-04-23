🔊 Listen to this

For 16 straight seasons, reaching the playoffs was practically a given for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Then a miss. Then a pandemic that wiped out two straight years of the AHL postseason.

So wrapping up a spot in 2022, even in an expanded field, isn’t something the Penguins will take for granted.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went out and earned that opportunity on Friday night, delivering a decisive 4-1 road win at Providence. Combined with losses by Hartford and Lehigh Valley later in the night, the Penguins clinched one of the six spots in the Atlantic Division for next month’s Calder Cup playoffs.

Normally only the top four teams in each division qualify for a 16-team field. But with the AHL looking to get more playoff experience for players after two seasons were derailed by COVID-19, all but the bottom two teams in each division qualify this spring for 23 total. It will be Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s first playoff appearance since 2017-18.

As it is, the Penguins might well finish in the top four in the division anyway. Friday’s results also clinched spots for Hershey and Bridgeport, as the Penguins look to hold them off for the No. 4 seed and home ice advantage in the best-of-three opening round.

The Penguins have won four straight, and Friday was one of the most impressive victories of the season. Providence entered the day in first place in the Atlantic on points percentage, and the Penguins outshot the Bruins 41-24 on their rink.

Fueling the win was Radim Zohorna, who put his big frame to use in front of the net on the power play, slamming home a pair of loose pucks with the man advantage in the first and second periods.

Zohorna opened the scoring before the Bruins tied it on a power play goal of their own from Justin Brazeau.

Defenseman Matt Bartkowski scored what proved to be the game-winner at 8:17 of the second with a blast from the blue line. Zohorna added his second goal of the night with 4:02 left in the frame, and Kyle Olson put the game away with a score with 5:04 left in the third.

Making his fourth straight start in net, Tommy Nappier earned the win again, making 23 saves.

The Penguins’ busy weekend continues with trips to Springfield and Hartford on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.