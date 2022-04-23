🔊 Listen to this

John Landy of Australia leads the field at the end of the first lap of the mile race during the Empire Games, now known as the Commonwealth Games, in Vancouver, Canada, on Aug. 7, 1954.

Major League Baseball recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut with its annual observance of Jackie Robinson Day, which got me thinking about Larry Doby.

Robinson is honored as the first black player in the major leagues in the 20th century. His jersey number 42 is retired throughout baseball in recognition of his playing ability, the way he lifted the country through his accomplishments, and how he overcame adversity and significant challenges. His hallowed place in baseball and American history is more than secure.

He was first, but another trailblazing player soon followed.

On July 5, 1947, just a few months after Robinson broke the color barrier playing for the National League Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, Larry Doby became the first black player in the American League. Doby experienced the same hatred, racism and reprehensible behavior that challenged Robinson, but playing for the Cleveland Indians rather than a large market New York team, Doby’s plight did not receive the same media attention or notoriety. Jackie was the first black player in the major leagues, and fans aren’t good at remembering who was second.

There is no Larry Doby Day recognizing his role as a pioneer for improving race relations. But that’s the way it often goes when you are second – rather than first – in sports and beyond.

Doby, too, was a great player. He made the All-Star team seven times, had eight seasons of at least 20 home runs, five seasons with at least 100 runs batted in and was a defensive stalwart in center field. And just like Branch Rickey told Jackie Robinson to be strong enough to not fight back when opposing players taunted or injured him, Indians owner Bill Veeck expected the same restraint from Doby.

“I had to take it, but I fought back by hitting the ball as far as I could. That was my answer,” Doby said. And hit it far he did, becoming the first black player to lead either major league in home runs with 32 in 1952. He led the league in homers with 32 again in 1954, and also in RBIs with 126.

Even so, Doby was always considered second behind Robinson, when he was mentioned at all. Ironically, Doby was also the second African American to manage a major league team when he took over running the Chicago White Sox on June 30, 1978. Frank Robinson was first when he became a player/manager with Cleveland in 1975.

Jackie Robinson was promptly elected to the baseball hall of fame in 1962. It wasn’t until 1998, though, that Doby, who played his last major league game on June 26, 1959, finally found his way to Cooperstown, voted into the Hall of Fame by the Veteran’s Committee. Ever honorable, Doby was never jealous of the publicity and attention Jackie Robinson received. He consistently admired and spoke respectfully of Jackie, and even served as a pallbearer at Robinson’s funeral in 1972.

Following Doby’s death on June 18, 2003, President George W. Bush called Doby “a good and honorable man, and a tremendous athlete and manager” who had a profound and historic influence on baseball. Doby was finally honored in July 2012 by appearing on a United States postage stamp.

All the same, he remains second in the hearts of the fans, who seem to concur with longtime baseball executive Gabe Paul who said, “There is no such thing as second place. Either you’re first or you’re nothing.”

I have to disagree. Doby is one of a number of remarkable “seconds” to be remembered.

When Roger Bannister of Great Britain broke the four-minute mile on May 6, 1954, with a time of 3:59.4, he accomplished something long considered impossible, and worldwide fame followed. Two months later, Bannister and Australian runner John Landy both ran sub-four-minute miles at the British Empire & Commonwealth Games in Vancouver. Landy, who later held world records for the 1500-meter and mile, however, was better known for representing Queen Elizabeth II as the 26th Governor of the Australian State of Victoria. Bannister will be forever remembered as the first man to break the four-minute mile, with Landy the unfortunate second.

Famous racehorse Secretariat, recognized as the greatest thoroughbred of all time, ran the fastest Kentucky Derby in history at 1:59.40 and won racing’s Triple Crown in 1973. Monarchos turned in the second-fastest Kentucky Derby winning time of 1:59:97 in 2001. But consider the fate of thoroughbred Sham, who challenged Secretariat at the ‘73 Derby and finished second with a time of 1:59.90. Secretariat had a movie made about him, but not many remember Monarchos and Sham.

Vince Lombardi famously said, “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.” That said, it’s time to share some love with those “seconds” who have and no doubt will continue to make their mark on our world. Jackie Robinson and Larry Doby would insist there is more to be done, both in sports and in society, and welcome everyone to participate.

Don’t worry that you might finish second or worse. Focus on doing what you can and giving your best effort. That’s the true victory.

David Jolley is an accredited public relations and marketing communications professional, writer and author.