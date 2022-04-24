🔊 Listen to this

Jose Peraza and Greg Bird clubbed home runs as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday at Sahlen Field.

Peraza’s blast came in the second inning with one on, giving the RailRiders a 2-0 lead. Bird’s home run came an inning later with two on and put the RailRiders up 4-0. It was Peraza’s first homer of the season and Bird’s second.

Zach Greene got the win in relief of Matt Krook to push his record to 2-0. Green went 1 2/3 innings allowing no hits or walks while striking out four.

Krook lasted just 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits, six walks and seven strikeouts.

Trevor Lane followed Green on the mound and allowed one earned run on three hits, a walk and two strike outs.

Greg Weissert pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to earn his second save of the season. He allowed one hit while striking out three and walking one.

Nick Allgeyer (1-1) was tagged with the loss. He went four innings, allowing seven runs, six earned, on six hits one walk and four strikeouts.

The RailRiders (7-9) a six-game series against Buffalo today at 1:05 p.m. They will return home Tuesday to face the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 6:35 p.m. at PNC Field.