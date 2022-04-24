🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped the finale to the Buffalo Bisons by a 4-0 final on Sunday afternoon. SWB mustered five hits in the contest but never scored.

Buffalo touched up RailRiders starter Manny Bañuelos for a run in the second on a sacrifice fly. They doubled the lead on a double from Nathan Lukes in the third. Aside from the two runs (one unearned), Bañuelos was solid in 5.2 innings. He struck out five to match a season-high while giving up just three hits. The lefthander now holds the longest outing for any Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter this season.

The Bisons doubled their lead in their half of the seventh. Nick Podkul brought home a pair of runs with a double for a 4-0 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre threatened a few times but the offense was stifled by Thomas Hatch, Andrew Vasquez, Kyle Johnston and Matt Gage. The RailRiders were shut out for the first time since September 3, 2021 when the Bisons also shut them out 1-0.

Bañuelos (0-1) suffered his first loss. Hatch (1-1) took the win. Buffalo took the series four games to two.