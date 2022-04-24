Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Bryce Molinaro clubbed two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Hazleton Area toa 9-0 victory over host Emmaus in a high school baseball game on Sunday.
Molinaro was 4 for 4 at the plate. He also had a double and scored three runs.
Jatnk Diaz also had a home run for the Cougars.
Hazleton Area 9, Emmaus 0
Hazleton Area`ab`r`h`bi
G. Russ c`4`1`0`0
Serra c`1`0`0`0
Antolick 2b-p`3`2`1`1
Molinaro ss`4`3`3`4
Biasi p-1b`4`0`1`0
Diaz 1b`3`2`3`2
Rodriguez 3b`1`0`1`0
Peters 3b-2b`4`0`1`1
Lazar lf`2`0`0`0
Halcisak lf`1`0`0`0
Aponick rf`3`0`1`0
Guzman rf`1`0`0`0
L. Russo cf`2`1`0`0
Taveras cf`1`0`0`0
Totals`39`9`11`8
Emmaus`ab`r`h`bi
Gallagher cf`3`0`0`0
McEllroy lf`3`0`1`0
LePage 3b`3`0`0`0
Chiego c`3`0`1`0
Deschenes dh`3`0`0`0
Viola ss`2`0`0`0
Williams 1b`2`0`0`0
C. Wilson rf`2`0`0`0
Latchford 2b-p`1`0`0`0
Schaffer 2b`0`0`0`0
Yartymyk p-2b`1`0`0`0
Totals`23`0`2`0
2B – Molinaro, Biasi. HR – Molinaro 2, Diaz. SB – G. Russo 2.
Hazleton Area`240`300`0`–9
Emmaus`000`000`000`0–0
Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Biasi W`4`1`0`0`0`5
Antolick`3`1`0`0`0`6
Emmaus`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Pion`1.1`3`3`2`1`0
Geist`1.2`5`5`3`0`1
Yartymyk`.1`0`0`0`0`0
Latchford`3.2`3`1`1`1`7