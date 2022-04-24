🔊 Listen to this

Bryce Molinaro clubbed two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Hazleton Area toa 9-0 victory over host Emmaus in a high school baseball game on Sunday.

Molinaro was 4 for 4 at the plate. He also had a double and scored three runs.

Jatnk Diaz also had a home run for the Cougars.

Hazleton Area 9, Emmaus 0

Hazleton Area`ab`r`h`bi

G. Russ c`4`1`0`0

Serra c`1`0`0`0

Antolick 2b-p`3`2`1`1

Molinaro ss`4`3`3`4

Biasi p-1b`4`0`1`0

Diaz 1b`3`2`3`2

Rodriguez 3b`1`0`1`0

Peters 3b-2b`4`0`1`1

Lazar lf`2`0`0`0

Halcisak lf`1`0`0`0

Aponick rf`3`0`1`0

Guzman rf`1`0`0`0

L. Russo cf`2`1`0`0

Taveras cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`39`9`11`8

Emmaus`ab`r`h`bi

Gallagher cf`3`0`0`0

McEllroy lf`3`0`1`0

LePage 3b`3`0`0`0

Chiego c`3`0`1`0

Deschenes dh`3`0`0`0

Viola ss`2`0`0`0

Williams 1b`2`0`0`0

C. Wilson rf`2`0`0`0

Latchford 2b-p`1`0`0`0

Schaffer 2b`0`0`0`0

Yartymyk p-2b`1`0`0`0

Totals`23`0`2`0

2B – Molinaro, Biasi. HR – Molinaro 2, Diaz. SB – G. Russo 2.

Hazleton Area`240`300`0`–9

Emmaus`000`000`000`0–0

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Biasi W`4`1`0`0`0`5

Antolick`3`1`0`0`0`6

Emmaus`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Pion`1.1`3`3`2`1`0

Geist`1.2`5`5`3`0`1

Yartymyk`.1`0`0`0`0`0

Latchford`3.2`3`1`1`1`7