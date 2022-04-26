🔊 Listen to this

The San Francisco Giants’ Luis Gonzalez hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in Milwaukee.

ST. LOUIS — Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith hustled for an infield single that drove in two pivotal runs, and the New York Mets capitalized on an uncharacteristic error by Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to rally for five unearned runs with two outs in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

After the hit by Smith gave New York the lead, Brandon Nimmo capped the outburst with a two-run homer.

Max Scherzer struck out 10 over seven innings of two-hit ball in a scoreless duel with Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. A two-run single by Tyler O’Neill off Trevor May (1-0) put St. Louis ahead in the eighth.

New York was down to its final strike when Mark Canha hit a grounder to third. Arenado, awarded a Gold Glove in each of his nine major league seasons, fielded the ball cleanly behind the bag but took his time making an off-balance throw to first.

The ball sailed high for an error that allowed Eduardo Escobar to score from second, making it 2-1. Canha was credited with an infield single.

Jeff McNeil doubled, sending pinch-runner Travis Jankowski to third, and Smith hit a sharp one-hopper that was snagged by sprawling first baseman Paul Goldschmidt behind the bag.

But closer Giovanny Gallegos (0-1) was late covering first, and Smith beat him to the bag with a headfirst dive. McNeil never stopped coming around third and slid in safely at the plate ahead of Gallegos’ throw, giving the fired-up Mets a 3-2 lead.

Nimmo then lofted the first pitch from lefty reliever T.J. McFarland over the fence in the right-field corner.

Edwin Díaz got three outs for his second save, rebounding after he gave up a tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning Friday night at Arizona.

May has been scored upon in four of his six outings this season.

Pitching in his hometown, Scherzer reached double digits in strikeouts for the 106th time — which ranks fifth on the career chart. In his first season with the Mets since signing a $130 million, three-year contract, the three-time Cy Young Award winner has 33 strikeouts and eight walks in 25 innings.

Mikolas also pitched seven shutout innings in his fourth start of the season. He scattered four hits and walked one. The right-hander has allowed just one earned run in his last three starts covering 20 2/3 innings.

Giants 4, Brewers 2

MILWAUKEE — Luis González hit his first major league homer, a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning that sent San Francisco past Milwaukee.

The Giants went 8-3 on their four-city trip. Their one-game visit to Milwaukee was part of a makeup for a series postponed because of the lockout, and San Francisco will return for a doubleheader in September.

González connected after Wilmer Flores drew a two-out walk from Jake Cousins (2-1).

Joc Pederson hit his sixth homer for the Giants, a two-run blast that made it 2-1 in the eighth.

The Brewers tied it in their half on Willy Adames’ homer into the left-field bullpen off Jake McGee (1-1).

Camilo Doval threw a scoreless ninth to record his fourth save in five attempts.

Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 2

TORONTO — Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and Toronto beat slumping Boston.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. José Berríos allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.

The long balls by Gurriel and Chapman came off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, who allowed two runs and five hits in a season-high seven innings. Left-hander Matt Strahm (1-1) replaced Eovaldi in the eighth and allowed two baserunners who scored on Bichette’s slam off Tyler Danish.

Rangers 6, Astros 2

ARLINGTON, Texas — Marcus Semien and Corey Seager had RBI singles in the decisive seventh inning, Adolis Garcia added a bases-clearing double in the eighth, and Texas beat Houston in the opener of a four-game series.

Pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun opened the Texas seventh with a double off just-in reliever Phil Maton (0-1), who after getting his only out allowed Semien’s single that tied the game at 2-2.

Matt Moore (1-0) worked a scoreless seventh before Matt Bush and Joe Balow each pitched an inning. Starter Dane Dunning struck out five and allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Phillies 8, Rockies 2

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins had three hits and the Philadelphia took advantage of several defensive miscues by Colorado.

Kyle Schwarber added two RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Gibson (2-1) lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk homered for Colorado. Kyle Freeland (0-3) allowed four runs — one earned — and six hits in five innings.