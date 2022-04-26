🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area scored eight runs in the third inning to take control in its 12-5 victory over Wyoming Seminary in six innings in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball Tuesday.

The game was the only one played as the rest of the schedule was rained out. The win came a day after Wyoming Area fell out of first place in Division 2 with a 4-2 nine-inning loss to Lake-Lehman.

Jack Mathis doubled, had four RBI and scored three times for Wyoming Area. Nate Novakowski was 3-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Jake Kelleher was 3-for-3. Sean Petrosky pitched three inning to get the win.

Seminary finished with 13 hits. Will Youngman was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Zac Williamson and Matt Spera had identical batting lines — 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Gianni Argenta was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Phil Evan doubled and knocked in a run.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Crestwood 0

Berwick topped Crestwood 25-14, 25-7, 25-20.

For Berwick, Andrew Blockus had five aces, 11 service points, two kills and 27 assists. Graham Marshman had eight kills and six digs. Blaze Croop had five aces, 14 service points and seven digs. Zander Unger had six kills.

Tunkhannock 3, Hazleton Area 0

Tunkhannock swept Hazleton Area 25-17, 25-19, 25-10.

Jakob Steffy (24 assists, 3 aces), Brady Slacktish (11 kills, 7 digs) and Dylan Mateus (5 kills, 4 blocks) led the Tigers.

Connor Wolfe (5 assists, 5 service points), Ryan Denicola (6 kills, 5 digs, 4 service points) and Antony Rosario (7 kills, 7 digs) paced Hazleton Area.

WBA 3, Nanticoke Area 0

Wilkes-Barre Area posted a 25-14, 25-20, 25-21 win over Nanticoke Area.

For WBA, Julio Amigon had six service points, Jean Carlos Benegas had 15 digs, Denny Mizhquiri had 11 assists and Steven Tlatenchi had nine kills.

Pacing Nanticoke Area were Matt Gomelko (11 kills, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 10 digs), Nick Hornlein (5 service points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs) and Josh Hornlein (7 kills, 1 assist, 3 blocks, 9 digs).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lake-Lehman 21, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

The Black Knights had 15 players figure in the scoring in a victory over the Wolfpack.

Madison Lasinski and Madison Park each had three goals and an assist for Lake-Lehman. Lilian Raczkowski scored twice and had two assists. Madison Rapson scored two goals and added an assist. Sophia Lenza scored a goal and helped out on two more. Ava Green had a goal and an assist.

Ella Farrell had WBA’s lone goal.

Scranton Prep 6, Delaware Valley 4

Scranton Prep rallied from a two-goal deficit at halftime to defeat Delaware Valley.

Alexa Kleinberger scored three goals for Prep. Angelisa DeNaples, Claire McGrath and Gigi Genco added one apiece. DeNaples and Caroline Stampien had assists.

Leah Weinreb had a hat trick for Del Vall. Daisey Carny also scored. Carney and Ava Kraszewski had assists.

Prep goalie Jayna McIntyre had 10 saves, while Del Val’s Sophia Perrin made 12 stops.

Crestwood 19, Tunkhannock 5

Isabella Caporuscio scored eight goals and added a pair of assists as Crestwood defeated Tunkhannock.

Julia Glowacki had five goals and six assists and Grace Pasternick had four goals. Hannah Zeigler and Brooke Lapinski each had a goal and two assists.

Maria Adams scored three times for Tunkhannock. Kayla Griffen and Emma Moclo each had a goal.

BASEBALL

Wyoming Area 12, Wyoming Seminary 5

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Melberger cf`4`1`0`1

Mathis ss`2`3`1`4

Kelleher c`3`1`3`1

Hood 1b`4`1`1`1

Lawall dh`4`1`1`0

Morgan lf`1`2`0`0

Novakowski 3b`3`1`3`1

Petrosky p`3`0`0`2

Little p`1`0`0`0

C.Noone 2b`1`2`0`0

Totals`26`12`9`10

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Vodzak c`3`0`1`0

Youngman 1b`4`2`3`0

P.Evan ss`4`1`1`1

Spera cf-lf`4`1`2`1

Williamson p-1b`4`1`2`1

A.Evan 3b`0`0`0`0

Aiello 3b`2`0`0`0

Argenta 2b-p`3`0`2`1

Fenster rf-p`3`0`1`1

Rolland lf-rf`3`0`1`0

Ruderman cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`5`13`5

Wyoming Area`118`110 — 12

Wyo. Seminary`301`001 — 5

2B — Mathis, P.Evan, Youngman, Argenta. 3B — Williamson, Spera.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Petrosky W`3`7`4`4`2`5

Little`3`6`1`1`1`2

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williamson L`2.2`4`9`8`4`1

Fenster`2.1`4`3`3`1`1

Argenta`1.0`1`0`0`2`1