A little bit of pain gave sparked a ninth-inning comeback and gave the RailRiders a victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had two players plunked with pitches in the bottom of the ninth, with the second one bringing home the winning run in Wednesday’s 4-3 victory over Lehigh Valley at PNC Field.

Down 3-2 in the final inning, Jose Peraza was hit to get things started. And after a walk to Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera doubled home the tying run.

An intentional walk loaded the based and IronPigs reliever Jeff Singer hit Greg Bird with the first pitch of the next at-bat to end the game.

Lehigh Valley was in line to take the series opener thanks to three runs in the top of the fifth on a Nick Maton two-run homer and a swipe of home plate by Will Toffey. That erased a 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead provided by Ender Inciarte’s RBI single in the fourth.

Estevan Florial drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to cut the lead to 3-2.

Zach Greene picked up the win after pitching the top of the ninth. Starter Hayden Wesneski went six innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out six with one walk.