Jeff Gregory’s first season as Pittston Area girls basketball coach ended with his team on the bottom of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 standings.

His second ended with Gregory on top of the state in one category.

Gregory was named Class 5A Coach of the Year Thursday afternoon when the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball Team was announced.

The second-year leader of the Patriots was honored for his role in leading a worst-to-first turnaround that resulted in the first WVC Division 1 girls title ever at Pittston Area.

Gregory was the only selection from the WVC, joining five players from the Lackawanna League as the representatives from District 2.

Pittston Area beat Wilkes-Barre Area, 36-33, in a playoff for the WVC Division 1 title after the two teams tied for first place at 12-2. The Patriots doubled last season’s win total before suffering their first loss, winning their first eight and were at 24-3 before ending the season with consecutive losses in the District 2 championship game and the first round of the PIAA state tournament.

The start of this season’s success, however, came during the 2021 season in which Pittston Area went 1-11 in the division and 4-13 overall under Gregory, who was unable to work with his first Patriots team in the offseason or preseason because of COVID-related restrictions.

“Last year, I thought we played very good defense,” Gregory said. “We just couldn’t score. A lot of our games last year, especially as the season went on, stayed somewhat competitive, mostly because of our defense.”

Much of the lineup returned and a key new player was added in freshman Daniella Ranieli, who became a first-team, all-star.

“She not only was the right piece, but at the right position,” Gregory said.

And, the coach made the right call on how to use her, boosting the offense while the defense continued to tighten its grip on opponents.

Ranieli was immediately placed at point guard, moving incumbent Kallie Booth to shooting guard where she became the co-Most Valuable Player on the Times Leader all-star team.

“If Daniella was a center or forward, we might still be the same team,” Gregory said. “She was a game-changer for us for allowing (Kallie) to move into her natural position.”

Both guards thrived, handling the bulk of the scoring while Ava Callahan served as a third scoring option from the 3-point line and one of the teammates who filled roles that made the Patriots effective on the inside, defending and rebounding.

Pittston Area held opponents to just 33.3 points per game, allowing only six to score 40 or more points. The Patriots won eight of their first nine games that were decided by seven points or less until close losses in the final two games.

“In the last few minutes of games, I thought we had enough ballhandlers, especially with the addition of Daniella, that we could eat up some time, we could force people to foul us and we could put the game on our terms,” Gregory said. “If we could get the lead with three or four minutes left, the game could end on our teams.”

Gregory has ended four of his last five seasons as a coach with championship teams. The former Wilkes University guard and Misericordia University men’s assistant coach had previously been a head boys coach at Mountain View and Mid Valley in the Lackawanna League. He was the top assistant at Scranton Prep for three straight Lackawanna Division 1 and District 2 Class 4A girls championship seasons before coming to Pittston Area.

Lackawanna Division 3 had four players who repeated as first-team, all-state selections.

Dunmore’s Moriah Murray was the only four-time, first-team selection on any of the teams for each of the PIAA’s six classifications.

Murray and Ciera Toomey helped the Lady Bucks win the division and District 2 Class 4A.

Kylie Lavelle from Riverside and Kaci Kranson from Holy Cross, the district Class 3A and 2A champions, repeated in their respective classifications.

Western Wayne point guard Kaeli Romanowski made the second team in Class 3A. She led the Lady ‘Cats to the Lackawanna Division 2 title and the district final.