The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored a season-high 15 runs to defeat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for the second consecutive night, 15-6. The RailRiders tallied 19 hits, with Oswald Peraza, Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera combining to go 9-17 with 7 RBI from the top three spots of the lineup.

Deivi García got the start for the RailRiders and allowed five runs over 3.2 innings. On the other side, James Marvel took the ball for Lehigh Valley and gave up nine runs in 3.2 innings of his own.

Lehigh Valley jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run home run by Darick Hall. Two innings later, the RailRiders tied up the score at three on Oswald Peraza’s second long ball of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre then took the lead for the first time on a balk by Marvel. One batter later, Ender Inciarte added to the lead with an RBI single to give SWB a 5-3 advantage.

The IronPigs responded in the fourth with two runs to knot things up at five apiece after four walks and a single. Then Florial, Cabrera and David Freitas each delivered RBI singles in the fifth to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 9-5 lead.

Cabrera, who fell a triple shy of the cycle, hit his first home run of the season, and Freitas drove in his second run of the game to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead 11-6 after the sixth. The RailRiders tacked on four more runs in the seventh. Inciarte finished the night 2-4 with three RBI and is now 5 for his last 17 at the plate. Vinny Nittoli, Trevor Lane and David McKay combined to throw 5.1 innings of one run (unearned) ball out of the bullpen.

Nittoli (1-0) earned his first win out of the bullpen for the RailRiders. Marvel (0-4) took the loss for Lehigh Valley. The RailRiders are now 9-10 on the season and have won three straight home games.