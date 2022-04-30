🔊 Listen to this

The Penguins finally got a puck past Max Lagace. One puck.

As Wilkes-Barre/Scranton prepares for its return to the postseason next weekend, the Penguins will be happy not to see Syracuse’s Lagace in the opposing net.

After the Crunch’s 4-1 victory Friday, Lagace finished the season with a 3-0 record against the Penguins, allowing just that one goal.

Lagace was tremendous in backstopping a pair of 1-0 Syracuse victories since mid-March. His shutout streak against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season was pushing 150 minutes before Radim Zohorna scored 4:42 into the second period Friday night.

That tied the game 1-1, answering a score from Remi Elie in the first period. But Syracuse fired right back as Simon Ryfors and Gabriel Dumont both found the net before the end of the second for a 3-1 lead. Alex Green added an empty-netter in the third.

Tommy Nappier took the loss in net for the Penguins, finishing with 33 saves on 36 shots.

This weekend serves as a final tune-up for the Penguins, who are locked into the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Division bracket and will host Hershey for Game 1 of a best-of-three series next Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Given that, the Penguins were able to get a look at two new players in the lineup as winger Ty Glover and defenseman Clayton Phillips both made their pro debuts.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will close out the regular season on Saturday at Lehigh Valley.