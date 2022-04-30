🔊 Listen to this

The opportunity was there.

Held in check all day by Lehigh Valley pitchers, the RailRiders were finally poised to break through in the ninth inning on Saturday with Greg Bird’s leadoff triple.

But Scranton/Wilkes-Barre couldn’t find a way to get him home in a 2-0 loss to the IronPigs at PNC Field.

Phillip Evans even drew a walk to bring the winning run to the plate with no outs. But the IronPigs’ Connor Brogdon struck out Ronald Guzman and David Freitas before getting Ryan LaMarre to fly out to left to end the game with runners on the corners.

It was a tough loss in an expertly pitched game for both sides, culminating in matching three-hitters and a scoreless game through seven.

A two-out single by John Andreoli in the eighth brought home one run to break the tie, with a second run scoring on the play on a throwing error by Evans.

RailRiders starter Matt Krook pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven with four walks. Carlos Espinal took the loss.

Armando Alvarez doubled for the RailRiders.