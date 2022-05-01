🔊 Listen to this

What had started as a promising week for the RailRiders ended with a thud.

With a chance to salvage a series split with rival Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s bullpen blew a late one-run lead as the IronPigs stormed to seven runs in the final two frames for a 9-3 win Sunday at PNC Field.

It was a fourth straight loss for the RailRiders, who had opened the week with a pair of home wins against the IronPigs before things fell apart over the weekend.

Including a seven-inning doubleheader sweep on Friday, Lehigh Valley outscored Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 29-9 in that four game stretch.

After opening the season with four straight wins over Syracuse, the RailRiders have gone 5-14 as they head into May. After Monday’s off day, they will hit the road for a six-game series in Rochester.

Despite some of the lopsided final scores in the series, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was within striking distance of winning most of the games in the late innings before the IronPigs pulled away.

On Sunday, the RailRiders even grabbed the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Trailing 2-1, Ryan LaMarre came through with a two-out double to tie the game.

Estevan Florial didn’t let the opportunity going to waste, sending the next pitch from reliever Jake Newberry into right field for a single and a 3-2 lead.

It didn’t last.

Reggie McClain took over on the mound for the RailRiders in the top of the eighth and immediately ran into trouble. McClain surrendered three straight singles to open the frame, with the last one off the bat of Bryson Stott tying the game.

After a sac bunt, Drew Maggi gave Lehigh Valley the lead for good with another RBI single.

That was all for McClain, as Shelby Miller came on and got the IronPigs to ground into a 3-2-5-3 double play to end the inning.

Miller, though, hit problems of his own in the ninth when Darick Hall led off with a home run, his 10th of the season.

A walk, a double and a single chased Miller with the score at 6-3. The IronPigs tacked on three more, highlighted by a two-run homer by John Andreoli off of Jose Mujica.

McClain took the loss as the IronPigs racked up 17 hits against six Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers. Starter Manny Banuelos went four innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and three walks while striking out four.

The RailRiders also scored on a wild pitch in the third.

Florial, Max McDowell (double) and LaMarre all had two hits apiece.