Holy Redeemer scored two times in the seventh and then held off Lake-Lehman for a 3-2 victory Monday in a battle for first place in Division 2 of Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

Redeemer (5-0 Div. 2) went up two games in the loss column to Lehman (5-2).

Olivia Paulukonis had a double and single for Redeemer. Kendra Santuk and Lauren Whitman each had a single for the Royals’ other hits. Abby Williams had the only RBI.

Hailey Kline and Sarah Smith each had an RBI for Lehman. Kirsten Finarelli and Abby Beyer each had a double.

Crestwood 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 1 (5 inn.)

Lauren Amend had two doubles and three RBI as Crestwood defeated Wilkes-Barre Area.

The Comets finished with 15 hits, including five doubles. Lauren Kalinowski was 3-for-3 with two RBI. Victoria Butler was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Allison Babula doubled and scored. Kayla Wisniewski had three singles and two RBI. Stephanie Pollock was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.

Winning pitcher Jessica Koptcho surrendered three hits and fanned eight.

Hazleton Area 18, Wyo. Valley West 6 (6 inn.)

Makenna Balay had two doubles, a triple and seven RBI to lead Hazleton Area past Wyoming Valley West.

Madison Forsythe was 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Alyson Mummey doubled and had two RBI.

Kristen Austra doubled and had two RBI for Valley West. Adyson Kosakowski was 3-for-4 with a double. Sam Pepe had two singles.

Berwick 5, Dallas 3

Gabby Starr homered and Brooke Seigel doubled and had two RBI as Berwick defeated Dallas.

The Dawgs scored four times in the fifth inning to snap a 1-1 tie. Nicole Yankowsky also had two hits.

Victoria Spaciano had two hits and scored twice for Dallas.

Holy Redeemer 3, Lake-Lehman 2

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

K.Santuk`3`0`1`0

Whitman`4`0`1`0

Kopec`2`1`0`0

J.Santuk`3`1`0`0

Gryboski`3`0`0`0

Parker`3`0`0`0

Paulukonis`3`1`2`0

McIngvale`2`0`0`0

Williams`3`0`0`1

Totals`26`3`4`1

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Scoblick`4`0`1`0

Hudak`4`0`0`0

Finarelli`2`1`1`0

Ulozas`2`0`0`0

Smith`2`0`0`1

Honeywell`1`1`0`0

Bucknavage`3`0`0`0

Beyer`3`0`1`0

Kline`3`0`1`1

Totals`24`2`4`2

Redeemer`000`002`1 – 3

Lehman`000`001`1 – 2

2B – Paulukonis, Finarelli, Beyer

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

J.Santuk W`7`4`2`2`3`6

Lehman `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Beyer L`7`4`3`1`1`3

Crestwood 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 1 (5 inn.)

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Eddy 2b-3b`3`0`0`0

Rhodes ss`3`0`1`0

Walker 1b`0`0`0`0

Kasper p`1`1`0`0

Keating cf`1`0`0`0

Mazuerek p`1`0`1`0

Davies c`2`0`0`0

Martin rf`2`0`0`0

Ryman lf`2`0`1`1

Franco 2b`2`0`0`0

Totals`17`1`3`1

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`3`1`1`0

Aton c`2`1`1`0

Koptcho p`3`2`2`0

Butler 3b`3`2`2`2

Pollock lf`3`2`2`1

Kalinowski 2b`3`2`3`2

Amend rf`3`1`2`3

Wisniewski 1b`3`0`2`2

Niznik cf`3`0`0`0

Totals`26`11`15`10

Wilkes-Barre Area`010`00 — 1

Crestwood`440`3x — 11

2B — Rhodes, Babula, Butler, Pollock, Amend 2.

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kasper L`3`11`8`8`0`2

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Koptcho W`5`3`1`1`2`8

Hazleton Area 18, Wyo. Valley West 6 (6 inn.)

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Terraccino cf`4`2`2`0

Peters c`3`3`1`1

Forsythe ss`4`4`4`2

Balay 1b`5`4`4`7

Daniels 3b`3`1`1`0

Fisher`1`0`1`1

Swiech lf`1`0`1`1

Seiwell p`4`1`0`1

Major`1`0`0`0

Williams lf-3b`2`1`1`0

Hoffman lf`2`1`2`0

Mummey 2b`3`0`1`2

Sharkey p`0`0`0`0

Juris rf`4`1`1`1

Totals`37`18`19`16

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Seip 1b`3`1`0`0

Kosakowski cf`4`1`3`1

M.Austra 2b`3`1`1`0

K.Austra 3b`3`1`1`2

Pepe p`3`0`2`1

Duesler c`2`1`0`0

Geffert ss`3`0`0`0

Yurko dh`3`0`0`1

Yenalevith rf`2`1`0`0

Yeisley lf`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`6`7`5

Hazleton Area`601`335 — 18

Wyo. Val. West`310`110 — 6

2B — Mummey, Hoffman, Terraccino, Balay 2, Kosakowski. 3B — Forsythe, Balay, K. Austra.

Haz. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell W`3`4`4`4`2`4

Sharkey`2`2`2`2`1`2

Terraccino`1`1`0`0`0`2

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Pepe L`6`19`18`17`5`3

Berwick 5, Dallas 3

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Lombardo`4`1`1`0

Spaciano`2`2`2`1

Barrouk`4`0`0`0

Sakulich`2`0`1`0

Porosky`2`0`0`0

Maier`4`0`1`0

Comitz`4`0`1`0

Atherholt`4`0`0`0

Smacchi`3`0`1`0

Totals`29`3`7`1

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis`4`1`0`0

Caladie`2`1`0`0

Starr`3`1`2`1

Lipsey`3`1`1`0

Yankowsky`2`0`2`0

B.Seigel`3`0`2`2

Berlin`3`0`0`0

M.Seigel`3`1`1`0

Carro`2`0`0`0

Savoy`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`5`8`3

Dallas`100`002`0 — 3

Berwick`000`140`0 — 5

2B — B.Seigel. HR — Starr.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Porosky L`4.1`6`4`1`1`1

Comitz`1.2`2`1`1`1`2

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Starr W`7`7`3`2`6`6