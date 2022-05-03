Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Holy Redeemer scored two times in the seventh and then held off Lake-Lehman for a 3-2 victory Monday in a battle for first place in Division 2 of Wyoming Valley Conference softball.
Redeemer (5-0 Div. 2) went up two games in the loss column to Lehman (5-2).
Olivia Paulukonis had a double and single for Redeemer. Kendra Santuk and Lauren Whitman each had a single for the Royals’ other hits. Abby Williams had the only RBI.
Hailey Kline and Sarah Smith each had an RBI for Lehman. Kirsten Finarelli and Abby Beyer each had a double.
Crestwood 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 1 (5 inn.)
Lauren Amend had two doubles and three RBI as Crestwood defeated Wilkes-Barre Area.
The Comets finished with 15 hits, including five doubles. Lauren Kalinowski was 3-for-3 with two RBI. Victoria Butler was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Allison Babula doubled and scored. Kayla Wisniewski had three singles and two RBI. Stephanie Pollock was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.
Winning pitcher Jessica Koptcho surrendered three hits and fanned eight.
Hazleton Area 18, Wyo. Valley West 6 (6 inn.)
Makenna Balay had two doubles, a triple and seven RBI to lead Hazleton Area past Wyoming Valley West.
Madison Forsythe was 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Alyson Mummey doubled and had two RBI.
Kristen Austra doubled and had two RBI for Valley West. Adyson Kosakowski was 3-for-4 with a double. Sam Pepe had two singles.
Berwick 5, Dallas 3
Gabby Starr homered and Brooke Seigel doubled and had two RBI as Berwick defeated Dallas.
The Dawgs scored four times in the fifth inning to snap a 1-1 tie. Nicole Yankowsky also had two hits.
Victoria Spaciano had two hits and scored twice for Dallas.
Holy Redeemer 3, Lake-Lehman 2
Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI
K.Santuk`3`0`1`0
Whitman`4`0`1`0
Kopec`2`1`0`0
J.Santuk`3`1`0`0
Gryboski`3`0`0`0
Parker`3`0`0`0
Paulukonis`3`1`2`0
McIngvale`2`0`0`0
Williams`3`0`0`1
Totals`26`3`4`1
Lehman`AB`R`H`BI
Scoblick`4`0`1`0
Hudak`4`0`0`0
Finarelli`2`1`1`0
Ulozas`2`0`0`0
Smith`2`0`0`1
Honeywell`1`1`0`0
Bucknavage`3`0`0`0
Beyer`3`0`1`0
Kline`3`0`1`1
Totals`24`2`4`2
Redeemer`000`002`1 – 3
Lehman`000`001`1 – 2
2B – Paulukonis, Finarelli, Beyer
Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
J.Santuk W`7`4`2`2`3`6
Lehman `IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Beyer L`7`4`3`1`1`3
Crestwood 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 1 (5 inn.)
WBA`AB`R`H`BI
Eddy 2b-3b`3`0`0`0
Rhodes ss`3`0`1`0
Walker 1b`0`0`0`0
Kasper p`1`1`0`0
Keating cf`1`0`0`0
Mazuerek p`1`0`1`0
Davies c`2`0`0`0
Martin rf`2`0`0`0
Ryman lf`2`0`1`1
Franco 2b`2`0`0`0
Totals`17`1`3`1
Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI
Babula ss`3`1`1`0
Aton c`2`1`1`0
Koptcho p`3`2`2`0
Butler 3b`3`2`2`2
Pollock lf`3`2`2`1
Kalinowski 2b`3`2`3`2
Amend rf`3`1`2`3
Wisniewski 1b`3`0`2`2
Niznik cf`3`0`0`0
Totals`26`11`15`10
Wilkes-Barre Area`010`00 — 1
Crestwood`440`3x — 11
2B — Rhodes, Babula, Butler, Pollock, Amend 2.
WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Kasper L`3`11`8`8`0`2
Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Koptcho W`5`3`1`1`2`8
Hazleton Area 18, Wyo. Valley West 6 (6 inn.)
Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI
Terraccino cf`4`2`2`0
Peters c`3`3`1`1
Forsythe ss`4`4`4`2
Balay 1b`5`4`4`7
Daniels 3b`3`1`1`0
Fisher`1`0`1`1
Swiech lf`1`0`1`1
Seiwell p`4`1`0`1
Major`1`0`0`0
Williams lf-3b`2`1`1`0
Hoffman lf`2`1`2`0
Mummey 2b`3`0`1`2
Sharkey p`0`0`0`0
Juris rf`4`1`1`1
Totals`37`18`19`16
WVW`AB`R`H`BI
Seip 1b`3`1`0`0
Kosakowski cf`4`1`3`1
M.Austra 2b`3`1`1`0
K.Austra 3b`3`1`1`2
Pepe p`3`0`2`1
Duesler c`2`1`0`0
Geffert ss`3`0`0`0
Yurko dh`3`0`0`1
Yenalevith rf`2`1`0`0
Yeisley lf`0`0`0`0
Totals`26`6`7`5
Hazleton Area`601`335 — 18
Wyo. Val. West`310`110 — 6
2B — Mummey, Hoffman, Terraccino, Balay 2, Kosakowski. 3B — Forsythe, Balay, K. Austra.
Haz. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Seiwell W`3`4`4`4`2`4
Sharkey`2`2`2`2`1`2
Terraccino`1`1`0`0`0`2
WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Pepe L`6`19`18`17`5`3
Berwick 5, Dallas 3
Dallas`AB`R`H`BI
Lombardo`4`1`1`0
Spaciano`2`2`2`1
Barrouk`4`0`0`0
Sakulich`2`0`1`0
Porosky`2`0`0`0
Maier`4`0`1`0
Comitz`4`0`1`0
Atherholt`4`0`0`0
Smacchi`3`0`1`0
Totals`29`3`7`1
Berwick`AB`R`H`BI
Lewis`4`1`0`0
Caladie`2`1`0`0
Starr`3`1`2`1
Lipsey`3`1`1`0
Yankowsky`2`0`2`0
B.Seigel`3`0`2`2
Berlin`3`0`0`0
M.Seigel`3`1`1`0
Carro`2`0`0`0
Savoy`0`0`0`0
Totals`25`5`8`3
Dallas`100`002`0 — 3
Berwick`000`140`0 — 5
2B — B.Seigel. HR — Starr.
Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Porosky L`4.1`6`4`1`1`1
Comitz`1.2`2`1`1`1`2
Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Starr W`7`7`3`2`6`6