🔊 Listen to this

A new opponent in a new venue couldn’t snap the RailRiders out of their early season funk.

Another solid start by pitcher Hayden Wesneski went by the wayside on Tuesday in Rochester as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre never got a runner past second base in a 2-0 loss to the Red Wings.

It was the fifth straight loss for the RailRiders, who how dropped 15 of their last 20 games after a 4-0 start.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre managed a pair of singles in the first inning and then only three hits the rest of the way, including doubles from Armando Alvarez in the fifth inning and Oswald Peraza in the eighth.

Each time, Rochester got out of the jam as five pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and just one walk.

An RBI double by Joey Meneses in the bottom of the first was all the offense the Red Wings would need. Nick Banks added a solo home run in the fourth for some insurance.

Both runs came against Wesneski, who went five innings allowing just four hits while striking out six without a walk.

Wesneski is now a hard-luck 0-3 to start the season despite sporting a 2.63 ERA and an 0.83 WHIP in his five starts.

The six-game series in Rochester continues with a Wednesday matinee as the teams square off at 11:05 a.m.