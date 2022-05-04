🔊 Listen to this

WRIGHT TWP. — Dallas scored 11 runs against Crestwood on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Mountaineers had to scratch out three against the same opponent for a 3-0 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 baseball game.

The consecutive games were a product of a schedule scrambled by inclement weather.

“It’s baseball,” Dallas coach Ken Kashatus said. “This is like college playing a series. Sometimes you don’t see a team for three weeks after you play them the first time. When you see them in back-t0-back games, it’s much different. That team doesn’t want to go down to us again.”

The victory was important for Dallas (6-3 Div. 1, 7-3 overall), which led Wyoming Area for the top seed in the District 2 Class 4A standings by 0.001 in the power ratings entering Tuesday. Crestwood (4-6 Div. 1, 6-7) has pretty much sewn up a spot in the D2-5A playoffs barring a monumental collapse and some other teams suddenly going on unexpected winning streaks.

Dallas scored two runs in the fourth inning and another in the seventh. Both times the Mountaineers benefited from Crestwood errors.

In the fourth, Jared Adamski and Mike Timinski singled and Gary Weaver reached on an error to load the bases. Bryan Osipower then locked up in a battle with Crestwood pitcher Trevor Dean, fouling off five pitches late in the count including one that pinballed off a couple cars.

Osipower finally lifted a sacrifice fly to score Adamski, but three throwing errors on the play resulted in Timinski also scoring.

Then in the seventh, pinch hitter Shane Healey singled and made it to second when the ball was misplayed. Weaver reentered as a pinch runner and scored when Osipower bounced a single to right.

Crestwood had its chances to score in several innings, but left four runners stranded on second and another on third. The Comets’ best opportunity came in the fourth when Ryan Covelens singled and Declan Palmiero walked to open the inning. Both moved up a base on a groundout for the second out, but didn’t get any farther.

“We just had that one inning where we had those bad throws with the bases loaded, which is something you can’t do,” Crestwood coach Sean Foley said. “That broke the ice and put them up by two, but the kids played hard and we had chances. We had guys in scoring position in several innings and couldn’t come up with that base hit.”

The only Comet to reach base after Palmiero walked was via error. Winning pitcher Chris Killian retired the final seven batters he faced before Dusty Shaver came in to end the game with a strikeout.

ODD STAT: Crestwood second baseman Nick Miscavage recorded six putouts on infield pops, including three in a row.

Dallas 3, Crestwood 0

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Nocito 2b`3`0`0`0

Killian p`4`0`1`0

Shaver p`0`0`0`0

Paczewski ss`2`0`0`0

Geskey lf`3`0`0`0

Peters c`3`0`0`0

J.Adamski 3b`2`1`1`0

Timinski cf`2`1`2`0

Weaver 1b`2`1`0`0

Healey ph`1`0`1`0

Osipower dh`2`0`1`2

Rischawy rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`3`6`2

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`3`0`0`0

Wright ss`3`0`2`0

Moritori lf`3`0`0`0

Covelens dh`3`0`1`0

Keil 3b`0`0`0`0

Palmiero 1b`2`0`0`0

McCarthy rf`3`0`0`0

Dean p`2`0`0`0

Miller p`1`0`0`0

Stortz c`3`0`1`0

Czapla cf`3`0`0`0

Totals`26`0`4`0

Dallas`000`200`1 — 3

Crestwood`000`000`0 — 0

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Killian W`6.2`4`0`0`1`9

Shaver`0.1`0`0`0`0`1

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dean L`5`4`2`0`2`3

Miller`2`2`1`0`1`0