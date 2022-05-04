🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area’s 3200-meter relay team (from left) Samara Campenni, Nina Angeli, Ella McKernan and Madelyn Keating set a school record Tuesday with a time of 9:59.

Samara Campenni, left, takes the baton from Ella McKernan, for the second leg of the 3200 relay as the Warriors won the event with a school record time.

Wyoming Area brought an emphatic conclusion to perfect Wyoming Valley Division 2 boys and girls track and field seasons Tuesday.

Both Warriors teams easily handled visiting Lake-Lehman to wrap up championship seasons with 6-0 division records.

The boys won, 105-45, against one of the teams in a second-place tie at the start of the day to repeat as division champions.

The girls rolled to a 92-58 victory over the division’s other unbeaten to also claim a championship.

Wyoming Area started the day on a high note when Ella McKernan, Samara Campenni, Nina Angeli and Madelyn Keating set a school record while winning the opening 3200-meter realy in 9:59.

McKernan did not stop there. The freshman won four times, taking the 400 in 1:03.7, the 800 in 2:31.8 and running a leg in the 1600 relay victory.

Rosalind Tart won the shot put (29-3), long jump (14-10) and triple jump (33-1) while taking second in the high jump (4-4).

Keating and Adreanna Cunningham each won two individual events and one relay. Keating won the 1600 and 3200. Cunningham won the 100 and 200 dashes and anchored the 400 relay win.

Angeli and Hannah Stoss were each part of two relay wins.

Amanda McGurk won the pole vault and discus for Lake-Lehman.

Rocco Pizano led the Wyoming Area boys victory by winning the long jump with 40-4 and the 200 dash in 23.7. He also led off the win in the 400 relay.

Drew Mruk won the shot put and javelin.

Niko Sciandra won the 300 hurdles and was on the 400 and 1600 relay teams.

Usamah Alansari (110 high hurdles) and Aaron Crossley (100 dash) each won an individual race and were part of the 400 relay victory.

Nick Hockenbury led Lake-Lehman with wins in the 1600, 3200 and 3200 relay.

GIRLS TRACK

Pittston Area 115, Nanticoke 26

Aria Messner won the triple jump, the long jump and the high jump. Messner also added to the 400-meter relay win.

Jakiya Kroon added wins in the 100, the 200 and contributed to the 400 relay win.

For the Trojanettes, Emily Eisenhauer picked up a first-place win in the high hurdles and the 1600 relay.

Holy Redeemer 81, Northwest 68

Kyra Hayden added wins in the 300 hurdles and the high hurdles. Lexie Marcinkowski won the 1600 and the 3200.

For the Rangers, Kaelyn Crawford won the shot put and the discus events.

BOYS TRACK

Pittston Area 105, Nanticoke 43

Kevin Talipan won the 800-meter run, the high jump, as well as contributing to the 3200 relay win. David Girman won the high hurdles and the 300 hurdles.

For Nanticoke, Aiden Jaskulski won the triple jump and aided the 1600 relay win.

Holy Redeemer 79, Northwest 70

Billy Brady won the 1600-meter run and added to the 3200 relay win with John Gillespie, Aiden McDonald and Grant Smith.

Zach Perta won the high hurdles and the 300 hurdles.

For the Rangers, Derek Dietz placed first in the 200 and contributed to the 1600 relay win.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Wolfpack took down the Spartans in three sets with scores of 25-16, 25-11, 25-15.

Julio Amigon led with 24 service points, Joaquin Prado had 19 assists and Vincent Garett added nine blocks.

Berwick 3, Hazleton Area 1

The Bulldogs beat the Cougars in four sets with scores of 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18.

Andrew Blockus led the Bulldogs with 36 assists, while also adding four aces, 19 service points and 18 digs. Graham Marshman (12 service points, 11 kills, 18 digs), Justin Rodney (seven kills, four blocks) and Hunter Madl (12 kills, 11 digs) also contributed.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Wilkes 5, Misericordia 3

Defending MAC Freedom champion Wilkes will go for a 15th consecutive title after topping Misericordia in the semifinals at the Ralston Athletic Complex.

The Colonels raced out to a 2-1 lead after doubles play thanks to wins from Alexa Cieri and Dasha Yakhnis at No. 2 (8-5) and Cassidy Greenman and Kaitlyn O’Neil at No. 3 (8-5). No. 1 and 2 singles, Wilkes responded as Cieri made quick work at No. 5 winning 6-3, 6-2 and Greenman at No. 4 posted a 7-5, 6-0 victory to push the Colonels ahead 4-3.

Tea Amerise then clinched the match at No. 3 winning 6-1, 6-4 to seal the semifinals win.