Now that he is done bringing the Holy Redeemer boys basketball program into state title contention, Justice Shoats is celebrating the individual honors that go with that achievement.

Shoats was named second-team Class 3A all-state by Pennsylvania Sports Writers, according to the team that was released Thursday morning.

With Shoats leading the way, Holy Redeemer came within one point in overtime of the state semifinals, a 73-72 loss to Devon Prep, which then breezed through the PIAA championship game. The high-flying, 6-foot senior guard scored 29 points in the loss, the final game of a high school career that produced more than 1,500 points, two Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 Player of the Year awards and selection as this season’s Co-Player of the Year on the Times Leader team.

“Our games are going be a little bit more boring for sure,” Holy Redeemer coach Paul Guido said.

Shoats’ dunks – and even some of his missed dunk attempts – had a way of bringing fans to their feet. However, he provided more than highlight-reel plays. Already difficult to contain on dribble penetration, he became a more effective outside shooter and more conscious of setting up teammates as his career progressed.

“I came into senior season knowing I was our main leader,” Shoats said. “I kind of put that on my shoulder and every practice, I would get with my teammates and make sure we were all sharp.”

Shoats hit 58 percent of his shots from inside the arc, 36 percent from behind the line and 79 percent on free throws. He averaged 20.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.0 steals.

“I strengthened my game in my shooting and getting my teammates more involved,” Shoats said.

A state champion long jumper during track and field season and an all-star wide receiver in his return to the football field as a senior, Shoats still managed to work on his basketball game year-round. He led the Royals to WVC Division 2 and District 2 Class 3A titles along with a 21-5 record as Holy Redeemer took on a challenging non-league schedule.

“I think he definitely made strides each of his seasons and this past offseason, between his junior and senior years, he made a really big jump,” Guido said. “For us, it was great.

“It helped lead our team to a special place and some place we hadn’t gotten to before in school history. A lot of that had to do with his maturity and his experience.”

Shoats is the first WVC player to receive all-state recognition this season with the complete girls all-state teams and more than half of the boys all-state selections announced. State sports writers have named all-state boys teams for non-PIAA schools, Class A and Class 2A. The Class 4A, 5A and 6A teams will be revealed in upcoming daily announcements.

The only other boys selection from District 2 so far has been Old Forge junior guard Joe Macciocco as a third-team pick in Class 2A. A little-used reserve a year ago, Macciocco averaged more than 15 points per game and nearly 17 during the postseason as the Blue Devils made their second straight trip to the state semifinals.

“I knew I would have to come in and be one of the scorers,” Macciocco said. “That was what one of my roles was supposed to be.

“I was totally ready for it. I’ve been waiting on it to get into the lineup and be a bigger part of the team.”

2021-22 Class 3A All-State Teams

1st Team

Saraj Ali, 6’ 5”, senior, Loyalsock Township (Player of the Year)

Brendan Boyle, 5’ 11”, senior, Notre Dame-Green Pond

IV Pettit, 6’ 2”, senior, Devon Prep

Ty Barrett, 6’ senior, Troy Area

Patrick Haigh, 6’ 2”, junior, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic

Makhai Valentine, 6’ 3”, junior, Steel Valley

2nd Team

Zion Stanford, 6’ 5”, junior, West Catholic

Easton Fulmer, 6’ 1”, senior, Franklin

Justice Shoats, 6’, senior, Holy Redeemer

Lucas Orchard, 6’ 4”, junior, Devon Prep

Kobe Magee, 6’ 5”, senior, Executive Education Academy Charter

Khalif Crawley Jr., 6’ 8”, senior, Math Civics and Sciences Charter

3rd Team

Bryce Epps, 5’ 11”, junior, South Allegheny

Adam “Budd” Clark, 5’ 9”, junior, West Catholic

Joseph Roth, 6’ 5”, senior, Ellwood City

Donovan Walker, 6’ 1”, junior, Aliquippa

Jacen Holloway, 6’ 3”, junior, Devon Prep

Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui, 6’ 3”, junior, West Catholic

Coach

Jason Fisher, Devon Prep