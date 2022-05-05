🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins open the Calder Cup Playoffs tonight, hosting the Hershey Bears at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Penguins will play the Bears in the best-of-three games series. Game 2 will be 5 p.m. Sunday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Game 3, if necessary, will be at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Individual tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s home playoff games as well as full postseason packages are on sale now.

Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s run in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs can call the Penguins’ front office at (570) 208-7367.