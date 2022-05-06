🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were blanked 2-0 by the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday at Frontier Field. RailRiders starter Luis Gil struck out nine over five innings but was saddled with his third loss of the season as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was shut out for the second straight game.

Luis Garcia put the Red Wings up early with a solo home run off Gil in the bottom of the first, driving a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall. Gil settled in, retiring eight straight until Garcia led off the fourth with a triple. A Jake Noll sac fly brought home Garcia for a 2-0 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre didn’t record a hit until back-to-back singles to start the fourth off Rochester starter Jackson Tetrault. They added a double in the sixth, loaded the bases in the seventh and left a runner at second in the eighth, but could not generate any support.

Gil (0-3) took the loss while matching his Triple-A high with the nine strikeouts. JP Sears worked the final three innings for the RailRiders, allowing two hits while striking out four.

Tetrault (1-2) notched his first win of the season with his first out of six outings where he didn’t allow a run. Carl Edwards, Jr., the sixth Red Wings pitcher of the night, recorded his second save of the season with a perfect ninth.

Oswald Peraza and Estevan Florial had two hits apiece for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Game three of the series is slated for Friday night at 6:05 P.M. Matt Krook gets the ball for the RailRiders while the Red Wings counter with Cade Cavalli.