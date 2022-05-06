🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – Dallas fought off a challenge from Wyoming Valley Conference rival Wyoming Seminary in the semifinals Thursday afternoon at Kirby Park, then cruised past Scranton Prep to repeat as District 2 Class 2A boys tennis team champions.

The Mountaineers won both matches by 3-0 scores, but the degree of difficulty was different.

Dallas, the unbeaten WVC champions and tournament top seeds, had two close matches still on the court when it clinched the third team point necessary to get past Wyoming Seminary and into the final.

Scranton Prep players took just five games from Dallas in the final where the Mountaineers were a game away from victories in the other two matches when Tucker Chesman secured the title by completing his 6-0, 6-0 victory.

Chesman, at second singles, and the first doubles team of Jason Joshi-Luca DeRome each provided team points in both of Thursday’s rounds.

Dallas won the WVC title with the help of a 5-0 victory over Wyoming Seminary April 25 in a battle of then-unbeaten teams in the conference.

“Sem played us a little tougher than when we played them last week and handled them fairly easily,” Dallas coach Joe Pugliese said. “They gave us a little tougher time.

“But, that was good, because the doubles had a little tougher time and tougher matches, but when they pulled them out, it gave them more confidence going into the finals.”

Joshi-DeRome won 6-3, 6-1 over Marco Magnotta-Ryan Chun in the semifinals, then cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over David Geyfman-Nathan Woelkers in the final.

Mihur Mikul-Jon Florencio built a 6-4, 4-2 lead over Parker Moseley-Will Snowdon when the Wyoming Seminary match was halted with the team outcome decided. They did not lose a set at second doubles against Scranton Prep.

With the doubles points secured, Tucker Chesman won the race with his brother, No. 1 player Kyle Chesman, and No. 3 Lucas Carver for the honor of clinching the title.

Kyle Chesman and Carver each had won the first set and five games in the second set when Tucker Chesman finished his shutout.

“It felt so good,” Tucker Chesman said. “I was just like, ‘let’s wrap it up’. I was so excited. I was in the moment.

“It felt great.”

Even while winning his match, Tucker Chesman could easily get the feel that things were going very well for his team.

“I could tell we were sharp,” he said. “Our doubles was off the court quick. I could tell Kyle was playing well.

“Our three singles, Lucas Carver, was winning long rallies. The chemistry on our team is just terrific.”

Dallas and Class 3A champion Abington Heights each advance to the PIAA team tournament where they will play in a doubleheader May 17 at the Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Center in Clarks Summit.

Like Dallas, Abington Heights, the Lackawanna League champion, remained unbeaten overall with a pair of 3-0 victories. It repeated regular-season wins over North Pocono and Scranton.

The title was the ninth straight for Abington Heights. Scranton’s final appearance was the first in school history.