🔊 Listen to this

Austin Finarelli always had a knack for getting to the rim, perhaps more often than a player his size should have been able.

For his senior season at Dallas, Finarelli added to his shooting range and accuracy.

By doubling his 3-point production, Finarelli pushed his scoring average to above 20 points and added to the weapons opponents had to face while an undersized Mountaineers team was putting together the best season in school history.

Finarelli’s role in the team’s first PIAA state semifinal trip and school-record 27 wins resulted in his second-team selection on the Class 4A boys basketball all-state team released early Friday morning by Pennsylvania Sports Writers.

“That’s super cool,” Finarelli said when learning of the honor. “We’ve been working at this for four years.

“To get that award, that’s … definitely an accomplishment.”

It was one of many for Finarelli and his teammates.

Dallas won Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and District 2 Class 4A titles before its three state tournament victories.

Finarelli and Nick Nocito, the other four-year starting guard and 1,000-point career scorer for the Mountaineers, shared Player of the Year honors from WVC Division 1 coaches. The 6-foot senior guard, who is headed to Elizabethtown to continue his academic and athletic careers, led the division in scoring and shared Times Leader Most Valuable Player honors with Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats on the newspaper’s all-star team encompassing the entire WVC.

“It was a great year,” Finarelli said. “Looking back, I think I will remember this for a long, long time. It was super fun year.

“We got stopped by an extraordinary team (state champion Neumann-Goretti). What we did was spectacular and I’m super proud of all my guys.”

Finarelli showed right from the start that he would be even more of a weapon this season. He shook off a season-opening airball to drain six 3-pointers and score 35 points in a 77-58 romp over six-time defending District 2 champion Scranton Prep, the team the Mountaineers eventually replaced as district champ.

“Teams who saw me in the past didn’t have to worry too much about me shooting,” Finarelli said. “Being able to shoot was huge for my game.”

And, for the Mountaineers, teams had to defend Finarelli differently and give him even more attention as the season wore on. That opened his path to the basket or opened shots for teammates as Finarelli, Nocito and Mikey Cumbo combined for more than five 3-pointers per game in the high-scoring attack.

“It opened things up for everyone,” Finarelli said. “It helped me distribute and helped the team out overall.”

Finarelli joins Shoats as the WVC’s all-state players. Shoats was named to the second team in Class 4A Thursday.

Robert Wright III, the sophomore who led Neumann-Goretti back from an early deficit against Dallas in the state semifinal, was named Player of the Year after leading the Saints to the state championship.

Teammate Sultan Adewale, the 6-foot-8 junior center who dominated the semifinal game on the boards, was part of the first team.

2021-22 Class 4A All-State Teams

1st Team

Robert Wright III, 6’, sophomore, Neumann-Goretti (Player of the Year)

Adou Thiero, 6’ 5”, senior, Quaker Valley

Markus Frank, 6’ 5”, senior, Quaker Valley

Moses Hipps, 6’ 3”, sophomore, Archbishop Carroll

Sultan Adewale, 6’ 8”, junior, Neumann-Goretti

Trey Martin, 6’ 4”, senior, Boiling Springs

2nd Team

Brandin Cummings, 6’ 2”, sophomore, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

Izaiah Pasha, 6’ 6”, junior, Cardinal O’Hara

Deyishon Miller, 6’ 5”, senior, West Philadelphia

Austin Finarelli, 6’, senior, Dallas

Masud Stewart, 6’ 1”, senior, Neumann-Goretti

Liam Joyce, 6’ 6”, senior, Allentown Central Catholic

3rd Team

Meleek Thomas, 6’ 3”, freshman, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter

Jake Hernandez, 6’ 4”, senior, Lewisburg Area

Garrett Harrold, 6’ 3”, junior, Penn Cambria

Tyson Thomas, 6’, senior, Allentown Central Catholic

DiNero Washington, 5’ 10”, junior, Collegium Charter

Edixon Gomez, 6’ 1”, senior, Bethlehem Catholic

Coach

Mike Mastroianni, Quaker Valley