The Misericordia University women’s track & field team moved into sole possession of first place at the MAC Championships on Friday at DeSales.

The Cougars lead the 13-team field with 63 points heading into the final day of competition.

Casey Allen (1.51m) finished second in the high jump and Sarah Wagner was fifth.

Tessa Zamolyi (27.36m) finished second in the discus and Brenna Karnish was sixth.

Jill Olewine (5.39m) and Wagner were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the long jump and Casey Franzreb was eighth in the 3000m steeplechase.

Sonialys Badillo, Natasha Mihalko, Amber Hackenberg and Sarah Wagner finished sixth in the 4x100m relay.

On the men’s side, Matt Maransky won the decathlon to lead the Misericordia.

Maransky won the hurdles and the pole and set a school record with 6,183 points.

Matthieu Brunelle (6.53m) finished fourth in the long jump.

The Cougars are in eighth place with 18 points heading in the final day of competition.

For King’s College, first-year competitor Travis Lane and senior Justin Le Cadre earned bronze medals and All-MAC third team honors to lead a strong showing for the Monarchs.

Le Cadre earned his bronze medal and All-MAC honors in the event as he finished third overall in the discus with a throw of 42.23 semester on his fifth throw of the day. Carnell Kemp finished 11th out of 20 in the field with a mark of 36.70 meters on his first attempt. Stevenson’s Nathan Williams won the event with a throw of 42.80 meters.

Lane earned the bronze medal and All-MAC honors in the decathlon in his outdoor championship meet debut, totaling a personal-best score of 5,106 points.

Lane finished seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in a personal best 18.79 seconds. Maransky finished first in 16.72 seconds. Then in the discus, Lane posted a mark of 27.46 meters on his third attempt. Ritchie Case of Stevenson recorded the top throw with a mark of 36.46 meters.

It was in the pole vault that Lane jumped the standings, finishing second overall with a personal best height of 3.65 meters. Matthew Maransky won the event with a height of 4.25 meters. The javelin saw Lane post a distance of 39.05 meters on his third throw, while Matthew Puleo of Messiah posted the top mark of 52.23 meters.

Heading into the final event, Lane was slated fifth overall, but Lane dominated the 1500 meter run and took the top spot in a personal best 4:49.68 to secure the bronze medal.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Dallas 3, North Pocono 0

Dallas defeated North Pocono by game scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-22.

The Mountaineers were led by Austin Finarelli (7 service points, 2 aces, 12 digs, 15 kills, 1 block), Brandon Banks (5 service points, 2 aces, 8 digs, 22 assists, 2 kills, 1 block), Angelo Zarola (11 service points, 2 aces, 16 digs, 4 kills) and Alan Lisman (1 service point, 1 ace, 8 digs, 6 kills, 1 block).

North Pocono was led by David Chapman (8 kills, 2 blocks) and Logan Rose (10 assists, 1 aces, 3 kills).