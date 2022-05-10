🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Area sophomore Michael Hamel leads a group of six Wyoming Valley Conference players who are seeded going into the District 2 boys tennis singles tournament, which opens Tuesday morning at Kirby Park and the Wilkes University courts.

Hamel is seeded second in Class 3A, which will be played on the Wilkes courts.

Both tournaments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will continue through three rounds until the semifinalists are determined. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Wednesday at Kirby Park, beginning at 1 p.m.

Hamel finished second a year ago, reaching the final before losing to Crestwood’s Ben Ziegler.

Ziegler transferred to Wyoming Seminary where he played during the regular season, but was determined ineligible for postseason competition under PIAA transfer rules.

Hamel is seeded second behind Abington Heights freshman Praneel Mullaiah, the unbeaten No. 1 singles player from the Lackawanna League and District 2 Class 3A team champions.

The top six Class 3A players in the 20-player field are seeded.

Berwick’s Brendan Turowski is seeded fifth. Turowski went 6-3 at No. 1 singles during the WVC regular season.

The top four seeds in Class 2A are from the Lackawanna League.

The remaining four seeds in the 27-player tournament are from the WVC.

Tunkhannock’s Zack Keiser is fifth, followed by Wyoming Seminary’s Vaughn Kutish, Holy Redeemer’s William Wolfgang and Dallas’ Lucas Carver.

The top four Class 2A seeds are Valley View’s Luke Kotcho, Riverside’s Tony Ghigiarelli and Scranton Prep’s Akhilesh Velaja and Ethan Borick.

Dallas won the Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2 Class 2A team titles, but it’s top two singles players are passing up the singles tournament to compete as a doubles team.

Brothers Tucker Chesman, a sophomore, and Kyle Chesman, a freshman, will form a doubles team.

“Kyle, my Dad, coach (Joe Pugliese) and I discussed it,” Tucker Chesman said. “We talked it over and decided that’s what we want to do.”

The brothers have not competed as a doubles team before, but have been practicing recently to prepare for the postseason.

District singles champions are ineligible for the district and state doubles tournaments.

The other District 2 singles seeds in Class 3A are: 3, Sam Christman, Abington Heights; 4, Patrick Cawley, North Pocono; and 6, Griffin Kowal, Delaware Valley.

District doubles competition is scheduled to begin Saturday. Seeds will be determined after the completion of the singles tournament.