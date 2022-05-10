🔊 Listen to this

Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) stops the puck from Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the second period of Game 4 in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs on Monday in Washington.

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the first period of Game 4 in the first-round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs against the Washington Capitals on Monday in Washington.

WASHINGTON — The “Comeback Cats” are back — in playoff form.

Known for their propensity to play from behind and win on the way to the NHL’s best regular season, the Florida Panthers finally delivered a little of that magic in the postseason, and not a minute too late.

Sam Reinhart tied it late in regulation, Carter Verhaeghe scored the overtime winner and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 4 Monday night to tie the first-round series.

No team had more comeback victories than Florida’s 24 this season, and now it has home-ice advantage back going into Game 5 on Wednesday night in Sunrise.

“I feel a lot of trust in them that they’ll make something happen,” interim coach Andew Brunette said. “They’ve done it all year and they continued to do it tonight.”

The Panthers were just over two minutes away from facing the prospect of getting knocked out at home. Then, with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky pulled for an extra attacker, Reinhart collected a loose puck after it bounced off Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway and beat Ilya Samsonov with 2:04 remaining in the third period.

“Those are the kind of situations you want to be in as a hockey player,” Reinhart said. “It’s a game that can really go either way at the end of it and we stuck with it and we’re happy with the result.”

Brunette was happy he didn’t call Bobrovsky to the bench sooner. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner made a right pad save on Marcus Johansson with 3:24 left — 15 seconds before going off and a few shifts before Reinhart scored.

“It’s huge having him back there,” Reinhart said. “He’s been solid all series and gives us all the confidence in the world to make plays.”

Given the combination of nerves and playoff inexperience that contributed to Florida’s struggles in the series, Reinhart’s goal may turn out to be the one that saved its season. Verhaeghe’s second goal of the game 4:57 into OT gave the Panthers an extra shot of adrenaline for the flight home.

“We wanted to come in and have our best game of the series, and I think we did a pretty good job,” said Verhaeghe, who played eight games in the 2020 playoff bubble for the Tampa Bay Lightning when they won the first of consecutive Stanley Cup titles. “It’s just kind of a building block. We know we have another level to get to, and we’re a great team, so I think it’s just building some confidence.

The Panthers outshot the Capitals 32-16 and look to be finding their game even amid some trouble finishing. They went 0 for 4 on the power play to make it 0 for 13 in the series and couldn’t put the puck in the net at 5 on 5. Verhaeghe’s first goal came at 4 on 4.

Washington let a late lead slip away after going up 2-1 on Evgeny Kuznetsov’s goal with 10:29 left in regulation. T.J. Oshie scored a power-play goal in the first for the Capitals, who have not won consecutive playoff games sine 2019.

“At the end, it was bad bounces and it goes in,” captain Alex Ovechkin said. “It is going to be a tough, long series, so move on. Forget about it, move on.”

Holding on would have given the Capitals an opportunity to finish off the Panthers on Wednesday. Blowing the lead is a blow for a team already playing without right winger Tom Wilson and now needing to win at least once more on the road.

“In third period, it was everything in our hands,” Kuznetsov said. “We’re going to play best-of-three right now. There is no panic. Still pretty good chance.”

The Panthers feel the same way after clawing back in a series that has seen the teams trade wins. But they’re trying to stay even keel given the big expectations on them to make a run and the climb they had to make to tie things up.

“Glad to go home even in the series 2-2,” captain Aleksander Barkov said. “Just keep working. Keep getting better. Keep finding ways to win.”

Flames 4, Stars 1

DALLAS — Rasmus Andersson scored Calgary’s first power-play goal since early in the playoff opener, Jacob Markstrom had 34 saves and the Flames beat the Dallas Stars in Game 4 to even their first-round series.

Johnny Gaudreau converted a penalty shot with 12:13 left in the game to make it 2-0 Calgary, and later assisted on Elias Lindholm’s third goal of the series as the Pacific Division champions regained home-ice advantage over the wild-card Stars. Mikael Backlund added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Calgary, where the teams traded shutouts in the first two games while combining for only three total goals — one of those an empty-netter at the end of the Stars’ 2-0 win in Game 2. The series returns to Dallas on Friday night for the sixth game in the best-of-seven series.

Gaudreau was on a breakaway with just over nine minutes left when John Klingberg was penalized for hooking, and the 100-point scorer had a nifty move on the penalty shot to push the puck through the legs of Jake Oettinger, the 23-year-old goalie who had 50 saves.

The Flames were just more than a minute into a 5-on-3 opportunity midway through the second period when Andersson traded passes with Matthew Tkachuk before his shot from the top of the slot made it 1-0.

Calgary had failed to convert on 13 consecutive power-play attempts before that, including two earlier in the game, since scoring five seconds into their first power play of the series. That was five minutes into Game 1, and the only goal in that 1-0 win.

Before Calgary had a two-man advantage, that power play opened on a split save by Oettinger, who had his right leg fully extended against the post when he pushed away a shot by Anderson.

The Stars have also struggled on the power play, going 0 for 4 with a man advantage in Game 4 before Tyler Seguin scored with 4:57 left to get the Stars within 3-1.

Oettinger has faced plenty of shots in his first four NHL playoff starts. He had 25 saves in the opener, 29 in his shutout win and then 39 more in Game 3.

Midway through the first period Monday, after being peppered with a sequence of shots and unable to secure a loose puck, Oettinger made a impressive save when he reached back while falling down to snag the puck with his glove to deny Tyler Toffoli.

Avalanche 5, Predators 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators.

The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They improved to 6-0 since the franchise relocated to Denver in best-of-seven series after winning the first three games with their fourth sweep in that span.

They now get to wait for either St. Louis or Minnesota.

Andre Burakovsky had a goal and two assists, Cale Makar added a goal and an assist, and Devon Toews added a goal for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon sealed the victory with an empty-net goal on the man advantage with 55.9 seconds remaining.

Yakov Trenin scored twice for Nashville, which was swept for the first time in franchise history in its 15th playoff appearance. Filip Forsberg scored his first of the series giving Nashville its first lead this series at 3:58 of the third. Colton Sissons had two assists.

Colorado scored three times over the final 11:05 to wrap up a series by outscoring Nashville 21-9. After Toews tied it 3-3 at 8:55 of the third, Nichushkin scored on a snap shot from the right circle to put the Avs ahead to stay.

The Predators had a few open seats midway into the first period. Not even having Walker Zimmerman, a defender for MLS’ Nashville SC, wave the pre-game rally towel helped.

Colorado wound up scoring on its first shot attempt of the game for the second time this series, even if replay was needed to call it a goal.

Burakovsky’s wrister sent the puck through the back net, a shot that had the Avalanche starting to celebrate before an official immediately waved it off During a stoppage at 1:56, officials reviewed the play and saw the puck go through the net needing an official to fix the net behind Predators rookie goalie Connor Ingram.

The rookie goalie had to make a save on a short-handed attempt by the Avs on Nashville’s first power play, and Colorado had two more shot attempts than the Predators. The Avs outshot Nashville 13-6 dominating the first until Trenin got his second of this series on a wrister from the slot with 61 seconds left in the period.

Makar put Colorado up 2-1 with a snap shot from near the blue line at 13:33 of the second, and he nearly scored again on a breakaway about 2 minutes later only to have Ingram stop the puck with his left pad.

Trenin tied it again, this time with 3:11 left in the second. He spun in the right circle and fired a wrister past Pavel Francouz.

Forsberg scored into an open net behind Francouz off a cross-ice pass from Mattias Ekholm, giving Nashville a 3-2 lead in the third.