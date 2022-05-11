🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Area sophomore Michael Hamel advanced to the District 2 Class 3A boys tennis singles semifinals with two victories Tuesday at Wilkes University.

Hamel, who had a first-round bye, was the only Wyoming Valley Conference player to get through three rounds of action and advance to Wednesday’s 1 p.m. semifinals at Kirby Park.

The other three Class 3A players and all four Class 2A players are from the Lackawanna League.

Second-seeded Hamel meets third-seeded Sam Christman, the No. 2 singles player on district team champion Abington Heights, in one Class 3A semifinal. Praneel Mallaiah from Abington Heights meets Patrick Cawley from North Pocono in the other semifinal.

Scranton Prep has a player in each of the Class 2A semifinals. Ethan Borick will take on top-seeded Luke Kotcho from Valley View. Ahkilesh Velaga plays Tony Ghigiarelli from Riverside.

The finals in each class follow the semifinals Wednesday.

The semifinals consist of the top four seeds in each bracket.

There were zero upsets in the first day of the tournament, which began with 27 Class 2A and 20 Class 3A players. The eight seeded Class 2A players and six seeded Class 3A players all reached the quarterfinals where the higher seeds won each match.

Hamel made his advancement look easy. He defeated Berwick’s Dylan Smith, 6-1, 6-0, then shut out Wallenpaupack’s Anthony Marie, 6-0, 6-0.

Hamel is the top returning player in the field after reaching the final last season as a freshman.

Mallaiah, a freshman, also got to the semifinals by losing just one game in four sets.

Berwick’s Brendan Turowski, the fifth seed, won once to reach the quarterfinal where he battled fourth-seeded Cawley before losing, 6-4, 6-3.

Stanley Shimko from Wilkes-Barre Area was the only other WVC Class 3A player to post a win, taking a three-set match in the first round before running into Mallaiah.

Tunkhannock’s Zak Keiser, Wyoming Seminary’s Vaughn Kutish, Holy Redeemer’s William Wolfgang and Dallas’ Lucas Carver, seeded fifth through eighth, in order, all reached the quarterfinals before losing.

Keizer had a bye and won once. Kutish, Wolfgang and Carter each won twice. Kaiser took Borick to a first-set tiebreaker while Carver extended top-seeded Kotcho to a tiebreaker in the second set of the quarterfinals.

Caleb Hurley from Holy Redeemer and Luca DeRome from Dallas each won in the first round before losing in the second round.

DISTRICT 2 BOYS TENNIS SINGLES

CLASS 3A

First Round

Stanley Shimko, Wilkes-Barre Area def. Gavin Buckley, Delaware Valley, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5; Sam Filip, Wallenpaupack def. Scott Lenio, Crestwood, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5); Dhruvaj Parmar, Scranton def. Tommy Biscotti, Crestwood, 6-2, 6-0; Dylan Smith, Berwick def. Maxwell Hsiao, Hazleton Area, 6-2, 6-3.

Second Round

Praneel Mallaiah, Abington Heights def. Shimko, Wilkes-Barre Area, 6-0, 6-0; Om Patel, Scranton def. Jacob Marinock, Hazleton Area, 6-0, 6-0; Brendan Turowski, Berwick def. Filip, Wallenpaupack 6-0, 6-1; Patrick Cawley, North Pocono def. Finley McHale, West Scranton, 6-3, 6-0; Sam Christman, Abington Heights def. Parmar, Scranton, 6-3, 6-1; Griffin Kowal, Delaware Valley over Drew Sphabmixay, West Scranton, 6-1, 6-2; Anthony Marie, Wallenpaupack def. Alex Ni, North Pocono, 6-1, 6-1; Michael Hamel, Wilkes-Barre Area def. Smith, Berwick, 6-1, 6-0.

Quarterfinals

Mallaiah, Abington Heights def. Patel, Scranton, 6-1, 6-0; Cawley, North Pocono def. Turowski, Berwick, 6-4, 6-3; Christman, Abington Heights def. Kowal, Delaware Valley, 6-1, 6-1; Hamel, Wilkes-Barre Area def. Marie Wallenpaupack, 6-0, 6-0.

CLASS 2A

First Round

David Huester, Holy Cross def. Adam Brzozowski, Mid Valley, 6-3, 6-1; Nate Theobald, Honesdale def. Aiden King, Dunmore, 6-0, 6-0; Lucas Carver, Dallas def. Dylan Stoss, Wyoming Area, 6-0, 6-2; Caleb Hurley, Holy Redeemer def. Zavier Bleiller, 6-1, 6-3; Carter Doloway, Montrose def. Yicheng Li, Wyoming Seminary, 6-4, 6-2; John Rodriguez, Honesdale def. Braidon Kostik, Wyoming Area, 6-3, 6-4; Joe Traucht, Valley View def. Stephen Parinisi, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Vaughn Kutish, Wyoming Seminary def. Aidan Edwards, Tunkhannock, 6-0, 6-1; William Holfgang, Holy Redeemer def. Kiera Hinton, Dunmore, 6-0, 6-0; Stanley Ciborosky, Mid Valley def. Thomas Mayernick, MMI Prep, 6-3, 6-3; Luca DeRome, Dallas def. Dhiraj Baniya, Holy Cross, 6-4, 7-5.

Second Round

Luke Kotcho, Valley View def. Huester, Holy Cross, 6-2, 6-3; Carver, Dallas def. Theobald, Honesdale, 7-5, 6-2; Zak Keiser, Tunkhannock def. Hurley, Holy Redeemer, 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Borick, Scranton Prep def. Doloway, Montrose, 6-0, 6-0; Akhilesh Velaga, Scranton Prep def. Kostik, Wyoming Area, 6-0, 6-0; Kutish, Wyoming Seminary def. Traucht, Valley View, 6-0, 6-0; Wolfgang, Holy Redeemer over Ciboorsky, Mid Valley, 6-0, 6-1; Tony Ghigiarelli, Riverside def. DeRome, Dallas, 6-0, 6-0.

Quarterfinals

Kotcho, Valley View def. Carver, Dallas, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); Borick, Scranton Prep def. Keiser, Tunkhannock, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0; Velaga, Scranton Prep def. Kutish, Wyoming Seminary, 6-1, 6-0; Ghigiarelli, Riverside def. Wolfgang, Holy Redeemer, 6-0, 6-0.