🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Holy Redeemer Royals cleared the biggest hurdle between them and the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 softball title Wednesday. They did so much easier than the first time.

Jenna Santuk threw a one-hitter and Payton Parker punctuated a nine-hit attack with a seventh-inning grand slam as the Royals defeated Nanticoke Area 8-0.

Redeemer (7-0 Div. 2, 8-3 overall) remained two games ahead of second-place Lake-Lehman with three divisional games left — one vs. Wyoming Area, which the Royals defeated 13-1 earlier, and two vs. MMI Prep, which has won twice this season.

So while a loss Wednesday probably wouldn’t have mattered in the long run, Redeemer certainly wanted to play better than in the 2-1 victory over Nanticoke Area on April 27. In that win, the Royals finished with two hits and none after the second inning.

“They hit better. We’ve been working on it,” Redeemer coach Jerry Paulukonis said. “We’ve been able to practice. That’s the big difference than the last time. I think they did well today.”

Redeemer had three hits in the third inning alone to take a 2-0 lead. Abby Williams blooped a double into shallow right field and Akira Kopec and Kaylee Gryboski later added RBI singles.

The Royals made it 4-0 in the fifth without the benefit of a hit. Kopec was hit by a pitch and then scored on a throwing error on Santuk’s grounder. Santuk made it all the way to third on the play and scored on another error.

Those miscues are something Nanticoke Area coach Jake Biehl hopes to rectify by the time the District 2 Class 4A playoffs start. In the first meeting, errors helped Redeemer score both runs.

“We just got to clean up what’s been going on,” said Biehl, whose team fell to 5-4 in the division and 8-9 overall. “We had a good stretch there. Last week was a pretty good stretch and for two, three innings it was pretty good and then it just fell apart.”

The 4-0 lead appeared very safe the way Santuk was pitching. She had a perfect game broken up on an infield single by Ali Keener with two outs in the fourth. She then retired the final 10 batters in order and finished the game with her 12th strikeouts.The Trojanettes hit only two balls out of the infield, both routine flyouts.

“I think my (screwball) works the best,” said Santuk, who had 16 strikeouts in the first meeting. “But the key point in pitching is work in and out, up and down. Focusing really hard in making those pitches move is kind of the focus in any game.”

Parker’s grand slam to left came with one out in the seventh. Redeemer loaded the bases on a single by Ann Carter, a throwing error on Santuk’s grounder and a single by Gryboski.

Although Redeemer’s remaining WVC schedule isn’t overly taxing, the Royals have two tough non-conference opponent remaining in Holy Cross (12-4) and Loyalsock (11-4).

Holy Redeemer 8, Nanticoke Area 0

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

K.Santuk c`4`0`0`0

Whitman cf`3`0`1`0

Carter cf`1`1`1`0

Kopec ss`3`2`1`1

J.Santuk p`3`2`0`0

Gryboski 1b`4`1`2`1

Parker 2b`4`1`2`4

Paulukonis lf`3`0`0`0

Hayden lf`1`0`0`0

McIngvale rf`3`0`0`0

Rosenko rf`1`0`0`0

Williams 3b`3`1`2`0

Totals`33`8`9`6

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`3`0`0`0

Nice 2b`3`0`0`0

Keener c`3`0`1`0

Brogan p`3`0`0`0

Baird cf`2`0`0`0

Smith 1b`2`0`0`0

Clark rf`2`0`0`0

Stratton lf`2`0`0`0

Eisenhauer dp`2`0`0`0

Johnson 3b`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`0`1`0

Holy Redeemer`002`020`4 — 8

Nanticoke Area`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Williams. HR — Parker.

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

J.Santuk`7`1`0`0`0`12

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brogan L`7`9`8`5`1`8