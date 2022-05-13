🔊 Listen to this

The season opened with four straight wins in Syracuse.

But after Thursday night’s 4-0 loss to the Mets at PNC Field, the RailRiders found themselves looking up at Syracuse and every other team in the International League.

Since that strong start, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has lost 21 of 28 to fall a game behind the Mets, who won for the second straight night in Moosic, this time holding the RailRiders to just three hits.

The RailRiders managed just two hits through eight — a second-inning double by Jose Peraza and a sixth-inning single by Estevan Florial — before finding a spark with two outs in the ninth.

Ronald Guzman and Greg Bird drew walks around a Phillip Evans single to improbably bring the tying run to the plate. But the rally ended there. The Mets brought on Yoan Lopez, who got Peraza to pop up to second base to end the game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Manny Banuelos held Syracuse without a hit through four before the Mets broke a scoreless tie in the fifth when a run came home on a double play with the bases loaded.

Nick Plummer doubled in another run in the sixth and Quinn Brodey hit an RBI single in the seventh. Evans kept the deficit at 3-0 on the play when he threw out Nick Meyer at the plate with a strike from right field.

But the lead grew again in the eighth when Mark Vientos homered to keep the game out of reach.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Friday in Moosic.