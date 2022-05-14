Mountaineers get third no-hitter of the season

🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — From the first out to the last — and some in between — Dallas sophomore pitcher Sam Barrouk had to endure some anxious moments in his no-hitter Friday.

But as left fielder Dylan Geskey made a running catch in the gap to end the game, Barrouk had held Wyoming Valley West hitless in a 3-0 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 baseball win.

Barrouk struck out five and walked two. The only other Spartan to reach base came on a two-out error in the seventh.

“I felt good,” Barrouk said. “I had a long break from my last pitching outing so it felt good. I was throwing my pitches and ready to go into this game and do well.”

Dallas pitchers have now thrown three no-hitters this season, but Barrouk’s was the first complete-game effort. He relieved Chris Killian in a no-hitter against Berwick on April 5. Killian and Gary Weaver combined on a no-hitter vs. Tunkhannock on April 21.

“All three guys have been really good,” Dallas coach Ken Kashatus said. “We’ve gotten by with five varsity pitchers this year and they’ve all done serviceably well. We’re athletic on defense, and if they’re around the plate and we can conjure up a couple runs we think we’re going to be in a lot of games.”

The first out in the first inning was also tough. Catcher Gavin Adamski had to look through his mask and through the backstop, which overhangs home plate, to locate a pop. He stuck his arm out and the ball landed in his mitt.

Then in the second inning, Dallas first baseman Weaver had to poke around with his right foot to locate the bag on a throw on a groundout and second baseman Nick Nocito belly-flopped to catch a soft low liner in front of him. Shortstop Zach Paczewski turned a lineout into a double play after Barrouk walked consecutive batters with one out in the fourth.

The seventh started with Dallas third baseman Jared Adamski fielding a rocketed grounder off the bat of Valley West’s Mason Sgarlat and throwing to first for the initial out. Adamski was wincing after the grounder which he snagged at stomach level.

“My defense is amazing,” Barrouk said. “I can’t do it without them. Everyone makes plays and, again, I couldn’t do it without them.”

A weak comebacker to Barrouk moved him within an out of the no-hitter. Valley West’s Brian Gill then reached on an error before Geskey’s catch ended the game.

“That’s sort of what we do,” Kashatus said. “We pitch and if you look at our numbers we throw leather. I mean, Geskey at the end of the game. That’s a pretty big play for a 15-year-old freshman.”

Dallas (9-4 Div. 1, 10-4 overall) picked up a run in the first. Nocito led off and reached on an error. He stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Joe Peters’ double to right.

The Mountaineers couldn’t get a runner past second base until the fifth when consecutive two-out singles by Nocito and Mike Timinski plated runs.

Dallas entered the game trailing Wyoming Area by 0.019 in the power ratings for the top seed in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs. Valley West (6-7 Div. 1, 6-10) had won four in a row and was trying to tighten its grip on the fifth seed in the D2-5A playoffs.

Dallas 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Nocito 2b`4`2`1`1

Timinski cf`3`0`1`1

Killian dh`4`0`0`0

Barrouk p`0`0`0`0

Peters rf`2`0`1`1

J.Adamski 3b`1`0`0`0

G.Adamski c`3`0`0`0

Paczewski ss`1`1`0`0

Geskey lf`2`0`0`0

Osipower ph`0`0`0`0

Weaver 1b`2`0`0`0

Healey ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`23`3`3`3

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Luophovsky ss`3`0`0`0

Sgarlat 2b`2`0`0`0

Buss 1b`2`0`0`0

Gill c`3`0`0`0

N.Bayo 3b`3`0`0`0

Gorham cf-lf`2`0`0`0

A.Bayo p`2`0`0`0

DelRosa rf`2`0`0`0

Dubaskas dh`2`0`0`0

Stitzer lf`0`0`0`0

Heidcavage p`0`0`0`0

Totals`21`0`0`0

Dallas`100`020`0 — 3

Wyo. Valley West`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Peters.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk W 7`0`0`0`2`5

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

A.Bayo L`4`1`2`1`5`2

Heidcavage`3`2`1`1`1`2