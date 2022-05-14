🔊 Listen to this

After a conversation with a member of the military who retired from the service due to a head injury, Shaun Daney decided he wanted to do something to help honor veterans and first responders.

Amos Benjamin was the Marine with whom Daney had that conversation. He told Daney of a 5K race that honors veterans that is held in Alabama where Benjamin lives.

Thus was born the Wyoming Valley’s newest run – the inaugural Hometown Heroes 5K presented by Benchmark Mortgage.

The race will be held June 11 in Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park. The registration fee is $25, and runners can register at hometownheroes5k.com.

“The goal is to make this an annual event,” Daney said. “Each year, we will support a different veteran or first responder charity.”

This year’s charity is Camp Freedom in Carbondale. Camp Freedom allows disabled veterans, first responders, their families and Gold Star families to experience the outdoors in a safe and protected manner while giving them exposure to the live healing benefits of outdoor activities with people who care deeply about them and their journey.

“We are all connected to someone in that community,” Daney said. “And this is the perfect day to come out and support that community.”

Daney stressed the importance of the work Camp Freedom does and was quick to point out that even a single $25 registration fee can “literally save a life.”

The run will use the 5K route through Kirby and Nesbitt parks, meaning runners won’t have to worry about traffic because the route doesn’t cross any streets.

However, the route will have one major difference from most races that use the course.

The portion of the course that runs along the Susquehanna River through Nesbitt Park will be the “Hero’s Mile,” according to Daney. First responders, their vehicles, veterans and military vehicles will line that portion of the run, welcoming runners and spectators alike.

Daney also emphasized that this run is perfect for competitive race, casual runner or even a family.

Each runner who preregisters will receive an event T-shirt. And each competitor will be entered into a drawing for a three-month membership to Move Better in Trucksville, a $100 gift card to Valley Running or a limited edition sweatshirt.