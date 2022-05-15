🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer basketball standout Justice Shoats announced Saturday he has committed to Division II Lock Haven University, where he’ll also have the opportunity to continue his track career.

Shoats is receiving a full scholarship for basketball.

Shoats was one of the best guards in the Wyoming Valley Conference throughout his career and was selected to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 3A all-state second team this past season. He also earned his third selection to the Times Leader All-WVC team and second Player of the Year honors. He was POY as a sophomore and shared the award with Dallas guard Austin Finarelli this past season.

Shoats led WVC Division 2 with a 20.3 scoring average and hit 82% of his free throws. He finished with over 1,500 career points, reaching the milestone in a victory over Southern Columbia in the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs first round. He is only the second player in the program’s 15-year history to top 1,500 points.

Redeemer finished 24-5 overall and lost by one point in overtime in the PIAA Class 3A state semifinals.

Shoats is the defending PIAA Class 2A state champion in the long jump. He is the top seed in that event and the high jump in Monday’s District 2 Class 2A track and field meet. He is seeded second in the 100 dash.

Shoats also returned to the football field for the first time since his freshman year and led the entire WVC in receiving yards with 828 and receiving TDs with 13. He finished with 43 catches, second most in the WVC.